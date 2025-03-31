Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Beverage Accessory (SBT-1972)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I wanted to create a product that would make it easier to sip a beverage without spills," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the HOLDER. My design prevents you from using your teeth or lips to stop the ice while drinking."

The invention provides a means of preventing ice cubes from obstructing the user while sipping a beverage from a glass/cup. In doing so, it allows fluids to freely flow from the cup/glass and into the user's mouth. It also helps prevent spills while drinking. The invention features a durable and disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for patrons of restaurants, fast-food establishments, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1972, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

