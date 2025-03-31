Global Baby Cereal Market To Reach $20.98 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 5.2%

The Business Research Company

Get 20% off on Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE at checkout.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recent years, the baby cereal market size has grown significantly. With an estimated increase from $16.23 billion in 2024 to $17.13 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate CAGR stands at 5.6%. Several factors have contributed to the historical growth primarily growth in e-commerce platforms, urbanization, increasing research and development in baby food, an augmenting demand for baby cereals with probiotics, and a surge in the need for preservative-free baby cereals.

What Does The Future Hold For The Baby Cereal Market?

In the coming years, the baby cereal market size is expected to see robust growth. The projected growth is to $20.98 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.2%. The forecast period growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing availability of baby cereal products, government initiatives, expansion in the number of baby food brands, educational programs, and a rise in allergies. Going forward, technological advancements, plant-based baby cereals, sugar-free baby cereals, customizable cereals, and functional ingredients will shape trends in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What Drives The Growth Of The Baby Cereal Market?

The increasing infant population is a key catalyst for the growth of the baby cereal market. The term "infant population" refers to the number of newborns or infants within a certain demographic or geographic area, generally from birth to one year of age. Higher birth rates, improved healthcare, and immigration all contribute to an increasing number of infants worldwide. Baby cereals play a fundamental role in supporting the infant population by providing a nutritionally balanced and easily digestible introduction to solid foods, which is critical for their healthy growth and development. As an illustration, according to the US-based health agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States recorded 3.67 million births in 2022, marking an increase from the 3.66 million births reported in 2021 – a clear indication that an increasing infant population is spurring the growth of the baby cereal market.

Who Are The Leaders In The Baby Cereal Market?

Major companies operating in the baby cereal market include Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, Hero Group, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Bellamy's Organic Pty. Ltd., Dana Dairy Group, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Organix Brands Limited, Kendal Nutricare Ltd., Danalac S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Bambino Foods, Holle Baby Food GmbH, Hain Celestial Group, Baby Gourmet Foods Inc., Nutrimed Healthcare, Nutrimed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Titus Health Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Are The Current Trends In The Baby Cereal Market?

To cater to the growing demand for healthier, more natural options that enhance the nutritional needs of infants while promoting early-stage development, companies in the baby cereal market are focused on developing innovative products such as zero-refined-sugar food items. For instance, in October 2024, Nestlé S.A., a Switzerland-based food company, launched Cerelac variants with zero refined sugar in the Indian market. The product relies on natural ingredients like fruits for sweetness, ensuring a cleaner, healthier option for babies. The formulation retains all the vital vitamins and minerals necessary for growth and development, attesting that the food is easy to digest and safe for infants.

How Is The Baby Cereal Market Segmented ?

The baby cereal market is segmented by:

1 Product Type: Rice Cereal, Oatmeal Cereal, Barley Cereal, Mixed Grain Cereal, Fruit-Based Cereal

2 Form: Powder, Dry Mix, Pre-Mixed Liquid, Ready-To-Use

3 Age Group: 4 To 6 Months, 6 To 8 Months, 8 To 10 Months, 10 To 12 Months

4 Organic Status: Organic, Conventional

5 Application: Store-Based Retailing, Online Retailing

Subsegments include:

1 Rice Cereal: Organic Rice Cereal, Fortified Rice Cereal, Gluten-Free Rice Cereal

2 Oatmeal Cereal: Whole Grain Oatmeal Cereal, Iron-Fortified Oatmeal Cereal, Organic Oatmeal Cereal

3 Barley Cereal: Multivitamin-Enriched Barley Cereal, Whole Grain Barley Cereal, Organic Barley Cereal

4 Mixed Grain Cereal: Multigrain Cereal with Fruits, Fortified Multigrain Cereal, Organic Mixed Grain Cereal

5 Fruit-Based Cereal: Apple-Based Cereal, Banana-Based Cereal, Berry Blend Cereal.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Baby Cereal Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the baby cereal market. However, in the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The regions covered in the baby cereal market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Baby Food Global Market Report 2025



Baby Powder Global Market Report 2025



Baby Care Products Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company?

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.