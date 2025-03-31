Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Trailer For Charging A Boat's Batteries (SBT-1967)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a product that would facilitate charging of fishing boat batteries in a simple and efficient manner, especially on multi-day trips," said an inventor, from Coeur D Alene, Idaho, "so I invented the ECLIPSE - O. My design eliminates the need to stress and worry about how to charge the boat batteries in a remote location."

The invention provides an effective way to charge fishing boat batteries. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional charging means. As a result, it increases convenience and efficiency. It also would shield the vessel from dirt, road tar, stones, and other debris while traveling. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of fishing boats.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1967, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

