QC Kinetix Bolsters Leadership Bench Amid Brand Transformation, Sets Foundation For Nextgen Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Kinetix , the largest regenerative medicine company in North America focused on leading the change for communities in pain, announces the promotion of four members of its leadership team, bolstering its efforts to enhance brand performance and offer the most effective treatments for patients. This news comes off the heels of Mark Montini's appointment as CEO of QC Kinetix last year. Montini is known for his innovative, solutions-oriented approach to leadership, and ability to rapidly implement transformative growth strategies.

Alexandra White PA-C has been promoted to Vice President of Medical Operations. White began her career with QC Kinetix as a Senior Medical Project Manager, working her way to Director of Medical Operations, her new role as VP of Medical Operations is to ensure QC Kinetix delivers an exceptional experience and continues to raise the bar for patients seeking alternative treatments.

Dr. Corey Riser, DC, CFMP has been promoted to Vice President of Growth. Prior to his promotion, Dr. Riser served as the National Director of Sales for QC Kinetix. As the founder of Functional Health Center of the Carolinas with over a decade of functional medicine experience, Dr. Riser has been instrumental in building QC Kinetix as the leaders in the regenerative medicine space.

Ginger Arntz MSN, FNP-C has been promoted to Vice President of Innovation. Prior to her promotion, Arntz served as Director of Business Development, and began her career at QC Kinetix as an Injection Specialist. In her new position, Arntz's goal is to drive sustainable leadership, and strategize to deliver cutting-edge advancements while shaping the future of regenerative medicine and focusing on optimizing patient outcomes and system-wide success. Michael Huzl has been promoted to Vice President of Finance. He began his career with QC Kinetix in October of 2024 as Director of Finance, and brings nearly 17 years of experience in finance, accounting, and business operations management. A seasoned business leader, Huzl's role with QC Kinetix entails managing the overall financial health of the company and ensuring franchisee efficiency.

"These four promotions are a key strategic decision in our current brand transformation, and as we continue to scale and innovate," said Mark Montini, CEO of QC Kinetix. "QC Kinetix is devoted to raising the bar when it comes to patient care, and in creating the best patient outcomes, we are also creating a strong business opportunity for franchisees and supporting their growth. We are confident in Michael, Corey, Alexandra, and Ginger as they continue to lead the charge of what we see as a Regenerative Revolution."

QC Kinetix is enhancing its business model to drive greater efficiencies, elevate patient care, and provide franchisees with even stronger support on their entrepreneurial journey. Committed to responsible franchising, the brand is taking a thoughtful, strategic approach to growth – one that prioritizes long-term franchisee success and sustainable operations. Over the next 18 months, QC Kinetix is implementing key advancements designed to optimize franchise performance, refine operational and support systems, introduce cutting-edge innovations, and maintain a patient outcome driven approach. Through a three-phase approach-revive, reset, and reload-QC Kinetix is aligning its entire franchise system around a shared vision for responsible, sustainable expansion.

"As we continue to move through the stages of our transformation, we've seen firsthand the crucial role these four have played in getting us to where we're at today," continued Montini. "We take pride in the continued recognition of our accelerated growth as a franchise, consistently ranking as the fastest growing franchise system, but we take even greater pride in knowing that we are never going to settle or remain stagnant. We are going to continue to strengthen our model to set our franchise system up for success."

The founders of QC Kinetix saw early on the substantiated potential for regenerative medicine to treat a variety of medical issues, in a way that patients deserved to receive care, and the regenerative medicine market is now experiencing explosive growth globally. In North America alone the market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 20%, reaching $16.5 billion in the United States by 2026 (up from $6.48 billion in 2021).

About QC Kinetix

Founded in 2017, QC Kinetix offers an alternative to traditional medicine through an innovative approach. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, QC Kinetix began franchising in 2020 and quickly became the largest regenerative medicine franchise in North America, with FRANdata recognizing QC Kinetix as the fastest growing brick and mortar franchise brand in the last 10 years. QC Kinetix has also been named one of America's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. 5000 , and ranked as one of Franchise Times smartest-growing brands on the 2025 Fast & Serious ranking . Leading with the mindset that "the patient comes first," QC Kinetix uses the body's own healing properties through state-of-the-art natural biologic treatments as alternatives to invasive surgery and addictive pain medications, unlocking the potential of a new industry that is being embraced by patients across the country. The team of regenerative treatment providers at QC Kinetix centers includes doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants who are board-certified in sports medicine, orthopedic medicine and surgery, emergency medicine, geriatrics, and pain management. With 145 locations operational across over 50 cities, and a plan to open 350 sites nationwide in the next three to five years, the QC Kinetix clinic model has proven to be a success. For more information on QC Kinetix, visit the brand's website or LinkedIn .

