Major Shareholder Announcement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Svitzer Group A/S, CVR-no. 44 79 14 47, (“”) hereby announces the receipt of a major shareholder notification from Morgan Stanley that as of 24 March 2025, Morgan Stanley holds, directly or indirectly, 1,657,091 shares and financial instruments corresponding to 5.25% of the total voting rights and share capital in Svitzer Group.

According to the major shareholder notification, Morgan Stanley's aggregate holding remains above the 5.00% threshold as previously disclosed. The major shareholder notification has been issued as Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, has independently surpassed the relevant threshold.

