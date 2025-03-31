Kraigg Brathwaite Steps Down As Windies Test Captain, Shai Hope Given White-Ball Charge

MENAFN - IANS) Antigua, March 31 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced that Kraigg Brathwaite has stepped down as Test captain and his successor will be named in the coming weeks. While Shai Hope has been named as the side's white ball captain.

The upcoming home series will mark the start of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle with Test matches against Australia while the tour to England and Ireland will see a new T20 captain settle into the role ahead of the campaign for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

"Brathwaite first indicated his intention to do so to CWI leadership earlier this year ahead of the completion of the West Indies' successful tour of Pakistan. Understanding the importance of continuity, Brathwaite wanted to ensure the team had a period of transition before his departure. As a result, he has submitted his resignation ahead of the home series against Australia, giving the new leadership time to establish itself. This series will be particularly special, allowing Brathwaite, who is two matches shy of 100 Test matches, to double down on his batting without added responsibility," CWI said in a release on Tuesday.

Under his leadership, the West Indies secured their first Test victory in Australia in 27 years with a thrilling eight-run win in Brisbane in 2024. Earlier this year, he led the team to a landmark test victory over Pakistan in Pakistan to level the series, the first in 34 years.

His captaincy also saw West Indies defeat England at home in 2022 and claim a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh in challenging conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

“Kraigg Brathwaite has been an outstanding leader for our Test team, guiding the squad with discipline, resilience, and a deep understanding of the game. His contributions have been invaluable, and under his leadership, we have witnessed historic moments that will be remembered for years to come. We thank Kraigg for his service as captain and look forward to his continued impact as a senior player," said CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe.

Meanwhile, the white-ball team also enters a new phase as Hope assumes the role of T20I captain in addition to his existing ODI captaincy. He replaces Rovman Powell, who led the T20 side with distinction since May 2023.

Under Powell's leadership, West Indies enjoyed a resurgence in T20 cricket, securing home series victories against India, England, and South Africa. He also guided the team to the Super 8 stage at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and played a key role in the team's rise from 9th to 5th in the ICC T20I rankings.

“Shai Hope's appointment signals a progressive shift for West Indies cricket, given his success with the 50 over team in the last 18 months. As the team continues its evolution, Hope blends instinctive decision-making with analytical precision, using in-depth match data and player performance insights to shape strategy.

"Shai is a strong believer in team performances and his meticulous preparation, coupled with his calm and composed demeanor under pressure, makes him an ideal leader at this stage," said head coach Daren Sammy.