Baycare Once Again A Tampa Bay Times Top Workplace

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Receiving this award for more than a decade is a true testament to our team members," said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners. "Their voices, their passion and their commitment to excellence are the reason we continue to be recognized. We are honored to be considered one of the best places to work in our community, year after year."

This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

This latest recognition joins a growing list of awards BayCare has received locally and nationally for its workplace culture, reinforcing its reputation as a leading not-for-profit health care system and an employer of choice across West Central Florida.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare .

SOURCE BayCare Health System