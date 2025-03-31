Bluerock Value Exchange Announces $1.5 Million In Special Distributions To Investors Paid Across Multiple DST Programs

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX), a long-time leading national sponsor of 1031 exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) programs since 2005, announced multiple special distributions to its investors totaling more than $1.5 million in the form of Supplemental Rent across its current managed DST / 1031 exchange programs. The special distributions, which were paid on March 28, 2025, represent audited excess cash flow generated above the stated annual distribution rate of the underlying assets in each of the applicable DST programs. The special distributions increased the annual return to investors in more than 70% of Bluerock's current actively managed DST portfolio for calendar year 2024.

BVEX reported a 95% average occupancy rate as of year-end 2024 across all current DST programs under management, which includes a diverse portfolio of residential and industrial holdings. As of March 2025, Bluerock had completed more than $2.8 billion in past and current 1031 exchange programs.

"We are tremendously pleased with the operating results of our DST portfolio in 2024 and the ability to make multiple special annual cash distributions to our investors in these programs in excess of the monthly stated distribution rates," said Josh Hoffman, President of BVEX. "Bluerock's DST programs are structured to create an alignment of interest alongside our property management teams to maximize the performance of the real estate and provide uncapped additional cashflow generated by the properties," added Hoffman.

BVEX DST programs seek to provide 1031 tax-deferred exchange investors with stable monthly cash flow, which may be partially tax-deferred as a result of depreciation, potential for capital appreciation during the hold period, and reinvestment optionality upon an eventual successful sale of the property/ies to include 721 exchange (UPREIT) and/or subsequent cash-out / 1031 exchange options.

About Bluerock Value Exchange

Bluerock Value Exchange is a national sponsor of syndicated 1031-exchange offerings for over 20 years with a focus on Premier Exchange PropertiesTM that seek to deliver stable cash flows and potential for value creation. Bluerock has structured 1031 exchanges of more than $2.8 billion in total property value and 14 million square feet of property. Additional information can be found at bluerockexchange.

About Bluerock

Bluerock is a leading institutional alternative asset manager with more than $19 billion of acquired and managed assets headquartered in Manhattan with regional offices across the U.S. Bluerock principals have a collective 100+ years of investing experience with more than $120 billion real estate and capital markets experience and have helped launch leading private and public company platforms. Additional information can be found at bluerock.

SOURCE Bluerock Value Exchange

