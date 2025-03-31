Brain Monitoring Market Expected To Reach USD 6.80 Billion By 2034 With A CAGR Of 6.4%

Brain Monitoring Market

The growing prevalence of neurological illnesses is driving the market demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global brain monitoring market was valued at USD 3.66 billion in 2024. It is expected to expand to USD 6.80 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.Market Introduction:Brain monitoring uses advanced techniques and technologies to track and assess the function, activity, and health of the brain. It involves the measurement of several neurological processes, such as blood flow, electrical activity, and neural responses. Brain monitoring helps better understand brain health, detect abnormalities, and monitor the progression of neurological and psychiatric conditions. The methods used for brain monitoring can be either invasive or non-invasive. Brain monitoring aims at providing real-time data for diagnosis, treatment, and management of brain-related disorders. Assessment of brain health offers distinct advantages compared to other organs, as it plays a crucial role in the effective management of overall health.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Market Growth Drivers:Rise in Neurological Illnesses: Neurological conditions, such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and strokes, are becoming more prevalent due to aging population and lifestyle changes. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), 50 million people worldwide are impacted by epilepsy, making it the most prevalent neurological illness. Further, Alzheimer's Disease International approximates that over 55 million people globally have dementia, an aggregate anticipated to surge significantly by 2030. This increase in neurological illnesses is driving brain monitoring market demand.Technological Advancements: Advancement in technology are fueling inventions in brain monitoring devices, causing enhanced diagnostic preciseness and patient comfort. Noninvasive procedures such as electroencephalography (EEG) and functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) have become more accurate and productive due to the combination of AI and ML algorithms.Top Companies:Understanding key players and their initiatives provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities in the market. Here are the top companies in the market:.Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc..Cadwell Industries, Inc..Compumedics Limited.Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.GE Healthcare (General Electric Company).Integra LifeSciences Corporation.Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare).Masimo Corporation.Medtronic plc.Natus Medical Incorporated.Neurosoft.Nihon Kohden Corporation.Nonin Medical, Inc..Rimed Ltd..Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Market Segmentation:The brain monitoring market segmentation is based on product, procedure, disease, and region.By product, the EEG devices segment holds a major market share. This is primarily because of its extensive application in detecting epilepsy, sleep disorders, and alternate neurological conditions. The noninvasive nature, cost-effectiveness, and technological progressions such as movable and AI-combined EEG systems have propelled their adoption in both clinical and healthcare establishments.By procedure, the noninvasive segment dominates the market due to noninvasive methodologies such as electroencephalography (EEG), functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), and transcranial Doppler (TCD), being extensively utilized because of their security, ease, and capacity to offer precise diagnostic outcomes without the requirement for surgical mediation.Regional Insights:North America leads the brain monitoring market due to the entrenched healthcare framework, the high prevalence of neurological illnesses, and the robust adoption of advanced medical technologies. The US, especially, has a notable demand for brain monitoring devices due to surging cases of conditions such as epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, and sleep disorders.Asia Pacific is steadily expanding due to the growing prevalence of neurological illness, surging healthcare disbursement, and growing adoption of advanced medical technologies. Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01FAQs:What is the growth rate of the brain monitoring market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.By product, which segment held the largest share of the brain monitoring market?The EEG devices segment held the largest market share in 2024.What is brain monitoring?The brain monitoring market encompasses devices and technologies used to assess and track brain activity and neurological function, aiding in the diagnosis and management of conditions such as epilepsy, traumatic brain injuries, sleep disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases.How is the market segmented?The market is segmented on the basis of product, procedure, disease, and region.About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

