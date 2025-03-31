Petszel Surpasses 500,000 Annualized Pet Adoptions, Announces Upcoming Launch Of Teleadvice For Adopters

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This milestone is more than just a number-it reflects hundreds of thousands of families supported and countless pets set up for success," said Matt Russell, Founder and CEO of Petszel. "We're deeply grateful to our shelter, rescue, and industry partners who have made this impact possible."

To build on this momentum and further improve outcomes, Petszel will soon launch a new Teleadvice service for pet parents during the critical first 30 days post-adoption. Recognizing this transition period as vital for a pet's long-term success, the platform will provide complimentary access during this time to veterinary professionals via chat or video calls.

Services will include:



General advice on pet health and basic care

Triage support aligned with shelter/rescue preferences Optional continuation of service after the free 30-day window

Whether it's a quick question or peace of mind, adopters can get real-time answers from trusted professionals-ensuring pets and their people are never alone during this life-changing journey.

About Petszel: Petszel is an innovative startup co-founded by a team of veteran entrepreneurs who are committed to transforming the post-adoption experience for shelters and pet parents. The platform offers shelters a seamless, branded experience that connects new pet parents with vital resources, veterinary care, and more, ensuring continuity of care and healthier outcomes for pets. For more information, please visit petszel .

