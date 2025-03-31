Petszel Surpasses 500,000 Annualized Pet Adoptions, Announces Upcoming Launch Of Teleadvice For Adopters
To build on this momentum and further improve outcomes, Petszel will soon launch a new Teleadvice service for pet parents during the critical first 30 days post-adoption. Recognizing this transition period as vital for a pet's long-term success, the platform will provide complimentary access during this time to veterinary professionals via chat or video calls.
Services will include:
-
General advice on pet health and basic care
Triage support aligned with shelter/rescue preferences
Optional continuation of service after the free 30-day window
Whether it's a quick question or peace of mind, adopters can get real-time answers from trusted professionals-ensuring pets and their people are never alone during this life-changing journey.
About Petszel: Petszel is an innovative startup co-founded by a team of veteran entrepreneurs who are committed to transforming the post-adoption experience for shelters and pet parents. The platform offers shelters a seamless, branded experience that connects new pet parents with vital resources, veterinary care, and more, ensuring continuity of care and healthier outcomes for pets. For more information, please visit petszel .
