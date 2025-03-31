TIJUANA FLATS CONTINUES 30-YEAR MILESTONE CELEBRATION WITH LIMITED-TIME ANNIVERSARY MEAL DEALS
Authentic-Inspired Mexican Flavors at an Unbeatable Price Launching Today
ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tijuana Flats , the fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand known for its bold flavors, vibrant atmosphere, and over-the-top guest experience, is continuing its 30-year milestone celebration with two exclusive anniversary meal deals. Beginning March 31 guests can enjoy the Dos Taco Meal for $8.88 and the Tres Street Taco Meal for $9.99, available in-store, online at tijuanaflats , or through the Tijuana Flats app.
"For three decades, Tijuana Flats has served up Mexican flavors with a twist, and this celebration is all about giving back to the guests who have made it possible," said Jim Greco, CEO of Tijuana Flats. "Our 30th-anniversary deals are a thank you to our fans, both longtime loyalists and new guests, who have made Tijuana Flats part of their lives for years."
For just $8.88, guests can enjoy the Dos Taco Meal , which includes two tacos, chips, and a medium drink. Guests can customize their tacos by choosing from beef, chicken, blackened chicken, black beans, refried beans, grilled shrimp, steak, or a veggie option.
For $9.99, the Tres Street Taco Meal features three street tacos, chips, and a medium drink, available every day. Guests can select from two authentic street taco varieties: carne asada, made with grilled chipotle steak on a corn tortilla and topped with diced white onions and chopped cilantro, or grilled shrimp, served on a corn tortilla with guacamole salsa, cilantro cabbage, corn salsa, pickled red onions, and cotija cheese, accompanied by a lime wedge and chips.
Tijuana Flats prides itself on serving made-to-order meals with fresh ingredients, never using microwaves. Guests can enjoy hand-crafted dishes alongside freshly made chips, signature made-daily queso and an expansive hot sauce bar to add fiery flavors and customize every meal.
For more information and to find a location visit tijuanaflat .
ABOUT TIJUANA FLATS
Tijuana Flats, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant founded in 1995 in Winter Park, Fla., operates nearly 100 company-owned and franchised restaurants across Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee. With bold flavors and colorful experiences piled high with big-hearted, over-the-top service, Tijuana Flats boasts a menu consisting of fresh, made-to-order tacos, burritos and other Mexican appetizers, entrées and desserts. For more information or to locate a Tijuana Flats near you, visit .
