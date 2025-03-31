The Global Foodbanking Network Partners With Starbucks Coffee Company To Support Food Security, Reduce Food Waste

CHICAGO, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) and Starbucks Coffee Company are announcing a new global partnership that will enhance food security and reduce food loss and waste – building on both organization's longstanding commitments and efforts in this space.

Through the partnership and a grant to GFN, Starbucks will help expand food bank capacity in key countries-India, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam-to support hunger relief, increase food rescue, and reduce food waste. During Starbucks 15th anniversary of their annual "Month of Good" in April 2025, Starbucks partners (employees) in up to 50 markets across the globe will also be able to volunteer at local hunger relief and food rescue organizations. In support of partners taking action, Starbucks will donate 7 million meals via The Global FoodBanking Network.

This partnership recognizes the shared values of GFN and Starbucks: to nourish those facing food insecurity; to combat food loss and waste and its corrosive environmental impacts; and to strengthen communities by filling gaps in local food systems and supporting food banks addressing hunger.

"We are deeply pleased to be partnering with Starbucks, a highly innovative company that reshaped the food and coffee service industry, which is demonstrating their leadership in reducing hunger and minimizing food waste. At a time when addressing global hunger is facing so many challenges, this partnership can serve as a model for corporate collaboration with food banks," says Lisa Moon, president and CEO of The Global FoodBanking Network. "Starbucks support will accelerate food bank growth and efficiency, allowing them to recover more food, deliver it to people in need and protect our planet."

Starbucks is already an industry leader in reducing food waste and enhancing food rescue. By strategically partnering with industry experts and non-profit organizations, such as GFN, they will continue to identify innovative solutions. For instance, through their FoodShare program – which started in 2016 – available in the U.S. and Canada, more than 75 million pounds of food have been diverted from landfills and 63 million meals have been rescued, to date. To build on their ongoing work, in 2024 Starbucks became a signatory to the U.S. Food Waste Pact, where membership collaboration helps create a more resilient and sustainable food system. Additionally, they have a goal of reducing food waste in U.S. operations by 50% by 2030.

Starbucks food rescue programs operate in over 30 global markets and already work alongside several members of The Global FoodBanking Network , including SOS Thailand and Food Bank Vietnam, as well as with Feeding America (which operates in the United States). Starbucks aims to expand its food recovery and redistribution work in additional markets through the partnership with GFN.

"For the past 50 years, Starbucks has focused on contributing positively to communities and giving more than we take from the environment, which is why we remain deeply committed to helping hunger relief efforts year-round," shared Kelly Goodejohn, Starbucks chief social impact officer. "Through our FoodShare program, we take an innovative approach to reduce food waste and support hunger relief by donating surplus food from our coffeehouses to local food banks. From all of our year-round efforts, we aim to strengthen local food banks and help ensure everyone has access to nourishing food."

The Global FoodBanking Network supports community-led food banks in 54 countries, addressing both hunger and the climate crisis at the same time. By rescuing surplus nutritious food and redistributing it to families in need, GFN improves food security, reduces food waste and emissions, and strengthens community resilience. Last year, GFN member food banks fed more than 40 million people. By 2030, GFN aims to feed more than 50 million per year.

