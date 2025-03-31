Oil & Gas Global Industry Almanac 2020-2024 & 2025-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Oil & Gas industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

The global oil & gas market recorded revenues of $5.95 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% between 2019 and 2024.

Key Highlights



The oil & gas market volume is defined as the total consumption (barrels of oil equivalent) of refined petroleum products and natural gas in each country in a specific year. The value of the oil segment reflects the total volume of refined petroleum products, including refinery consumption and losses, multiplied by the average retail price of gasoline and diesel taken together. The value of the gas segment is calculated as the total volume of natural gas consumed multiplied by the retail price of natural gas.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

The USD values may show a declining trend for few countries such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

Market consumption volumes declined with a negative CAGR of 0.1% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 52.01 billion BoE in 2024. Asia-Pacific region dominated the global oil & gas market in terms of consumption volume, capturing the largest share of 35.9%, in 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Oil & Gas

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Competitive Landscape



Aker BP ASA

Ampol Ltd

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

BHP Group Ltd

BP Plc

Cenovus Energy Inc

Chevron Corp

China National Petroleum Corp

China Petrochemical Corp

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

CNOOC Ltd

ConocoPhillips

EBN BV

Edison SpA

Enel SpA

Engie SA

Eni SpA

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corp

GasTerra BV

Gasum Oy

Gazprom

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd

Indian Oil Corp Ltd

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp

Korea Gas Corp

Lukoil Oil Co

Moeve

Naturgy Energy Group SA

Neste Corp

Orron Energy AB

PetroChina Co Ltd

Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Petroleos Mexicanos

Preem AB

PT Pertamina EP

PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk

Puma Energy Holdings Pte Ltd

Reliance Industries Ltd

Repsol SA

Rosneft Oil Co

Sasol Ltd

Saudi Arabian Oil Co

Shell plc

SKK Migas

S-Oil Corporation Inc

Suncor Energy Inc

Svenska Petroleum Exploration AB

TotalEnergies SE

Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS

Turkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakligi

Var Energi ASA

Wintershall Dea AG Woodside Energy Group Ltd

