Dallas Church Moves To Historic Property Following Generous Donation

Centurion American's Mehrdad Moayedi Rescued the Historic St. Joseph's Church from the Brink of Destruction

Mehrdad Moayedi's beautifully restored sanctuary will become home to Mercy Culture Dallas

Mercy Culture Dallas to begin services in a historic sanctuary donated by developer Mehrdad Moayedi

- Pastor Clay Ingram, Mercy Culture DallasDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When Centurion American CEO Mehrdad Moayedi acquired The Statler and brought it back from the brink of death to become the award-winning historic hotel it is today, people lauded his commitment to retaining the historic character of Dallas. Moayedi continues his commitment to historic architecture this year with a special project that will allow a Dallas congregation to flourish in a new home.The historic St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Academy was originally built in 1910 at 2712 Swiss Ave. and was home to the cloister known as the Sisters of Divine Providence. The Colonial Revival-style church had fallen into disrepair and was most recently converted to a residence for eccentric Dallas actress Ronnie Claire Edwards, who came to fame on TV's The Waltons. Moayedi acquired the building in 2023 just weeks from planned demolition and began the expensive and painstaking process of bringing the historic landmark to code.During this time, Moayedi was introduced to Pastor Clay Ingram, who, with his wife, Lindsey, leads the congregation of Mercy Culture Dallas, a non-denominational church committed to bringing the word of Christ to others through hands-on ministry in downtown Dallas. The congregation of Mercy Culture which Ingram describes as“nomads,” have moved ffrom place to place in search of a permanent home. That changed a couple of months ago. Since then, Moayedi has been leasing the former St. Joseph's space to the church for its Wednesday night devotionals for only $1 a month. He plans to deed the property to the church when restorations are complete.Ingram is overwhelmed with the generosity Moayedi has shown Mercy Culture Dallas.“I've heard that people like Mehrdad Moayedi exist, but I'd never been a recipient,” Ingram said.“He is a humble man doing such big things that no one is aware of. They may know him as a developer, but they are not aware of his Christian faith and how it moves him to support ministries and churches.”Ingram has been touched by the neighbors who have visited the property during the renovation to share fond memories of the building's past.“A man came by last week to share photos of the building when he was just 6 years old and attended school here,” said Ingram.“It was so moving to see him tear up when he realized a church was returning to this place in the neighborhood.”The Ingrams plan to host their first Sunday service in the new space in the coming weeks. While they know the final touches might not be complete, they believe that this opening reflects God's will.“I think the Lord will do something special in the simplicity of this,” said Ingram, who hopes to welcome all to his congregation.“A church is a house of redemption where God draws those who have made mistakes back to Him.”For more information on services at Mercy Culture Dallas, visit MercyCultureDallas.About Centurion AmericanSince 1990, Centurion American has developed well over 100,000 single-family lots in dozens of premier communities surrounding North Texas. Centurion has demonstrated the ability to effectively work with investors, landowners, financial institutions, and vendors to acquire over 35,000 acres of land inventory, resulting in a diverse mix of developments varying in size and scope. Delivering award-winning communities with impeccable amenities such as parks, golf courses, and hiking and biking trails, Centurion has successfully designed master-planned communities that have been recognized across the real estate industry.Centurion has set the standard in purchasing and developing land in prime locations. Their developments have the right combination of natural land settings, strong job growth, good school systems, and access to local community shopping. Over the past 30 years, it is this proven track record of achievements that has consistently created excellent value and ROI for Centurion American partners, investors, builders, and homeowners. For more information visit CenturionAmerican.

