Myasthenia Gravis Foundation Of America (MGFA) Annual MG Patient Conference Features Treatment Progress And Wellness Education

Leading myasthenia gravis patient advocacy organization convenes more than

500 attendees in Phoenix, Arizona to educate and inform the MG community.

PHOENIX, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 members of the myasthenia gravis (MG) rare disease community will come together this week in-person and virtually at the MGFA National Patient Conference to support myasthenia patients and care givers while gaining a better understanding of how to manage the disease and learning about the latest in treatments and clinical research.

Myasthenia gravis is a rare neuromuscular, autoimmune disease that impacts more than 90,000 individuals in the United States alone. The condition can impact patients at any age or stage in their life and features debilitating physical symptoms such as ocular issues and profound muscle weakness that impact a person's ability to see, swallow, smile, walk, or breathe.

Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFATM) , the largest, leading patient advocacy organization solely dedicated to the myasthenia gravis community kicked off its annual conference today with sessions about treatment progress as well as important patient advocacy information. The conference will feature patient stories and individuals diagnosed with myasthenia gravis as well as presentations and discussions from researchers, MG expert clinicians, and other leaders in the rare disease space. This is the largest gathering of MG Community members each year and will focus on the state of MG across the treatment landscape, quality of life guidance, and research.

"There is so much new information to share at this year's MGFA National Patient Conference, and bringing the MG community together in such a powerful way will positively impact how patients and their families navigate this disease in the future," said Samantha Masterson, president and CEO of the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America. "Our program this year includes a truly compelling mix of new treatment updates, strategies for improving quality of life, and helpful methods of advocating for patient needs. We are so proud to host this extremely impactful event every year."

The conference agenda offers a variety of informative sessions (See Event Program) and the MGFA invites virtual attendees to tune into the conference. Registration can be found at:

About MGFA

Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) is the largest, leading patient advocacy organization solely dedicated to finding better treatments and a cure for the rare neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis (MG). We fund the most promising critical research discoveries and provide patient-centric programs and educational materials to connect members of the global MG Community and improve the lives of those living with MG. You can visit MGFA at

MGFA Contact Information:

Michael Antonellis

Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

+1-617-610-2411

Kate Stober

National Director, Digital and Content Marketing

[email protected]

+1-480-744-2705

SOURCE Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Inc.

