Air Up® Click Bottle Makes U.S. Debut

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building on its widespread success in Europe, the new 20-ounce water bottle has a sleek, compact design that the whole family can appreciate and enjoy. Available online , the air up® Click Starter Set (MSRP $44.99) includes a Click bottle and delicious "Fun Faves" three-pod flavor pack featuring Wild Berry, Watermelon, and Cola-flavored pods-everything you need to begin a flavorful hydration adventure!

The Click's new leak-proof technology and button-press cap keep it mess-free for little hands and anyone with a busy, on-the-go lifestyle.

Kid-Friendly, Parent-Approved Features :



One-Button Wonder: No twisting, tugging, or frustration for smaller hands. The air up® Click opens with a simple button press. It's easy for kids to use and provides quick access for multitasking parents.

Leak-proof & Bag-Ready: The Click's new leakproof technology allows it to be tossed into a backpack, sports bag, or tote without worry of spillage.

Classroom Approved : Kids get flavorful hydration that won't break any school "water-only" rules, making the air up® Click a valuable classroom tool.

Dishwasher-Safe: Quick cleanup!

No Lost Parts: Everything stays attached for easy cleaning, storage, and ease of mind – no more missing straws or caps to keep track of.

Easy Pod Switching: You can swap flavors in a snap, turning hydration into a taste bud adventure. Color Splash : The vibrant pink, green, and blue bottles were designed for the cool kids on the block!

"Hydration should never feel like a chore, especially for kids, who have this wonderful ability to see the world through a creative lens and turn everyday moments into adventures. The air up® Click taps into this playful spirit, making healthy hydration a fun and exciting experience," said Christian Demers, managing director, U.S. air up®." Parents get a win, too: a convenient, mess-free way to keep the whole family hydrated without any health compromises."

About air up®

air up® is the German company behind the world's first refillable scent-based drinking system that flavors water through scent alone. Since its launch in Europe in July 2019, air up® has raised more than EUR 60M over two funding rounds, and has grown into a company that operates in 14 countries including the U.S. The scale-up counts more than 250 employees all over the globe and enjoys a customer base of its innovative scent-based drinking system in the millions. The managing directors of air up GmbH include Christian Hauth (CEO), Jannis Koppitz (CEO), Magdalena Jüngst (CCO), Simon Nüesch (CMO), Tim Jäger (Chief of Research and Development), and Tobias Klostermann (SVP Supply Chain & Logistics). For more information about air up, visit .

