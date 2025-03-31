Interstate: Groundbreaking Documentary Uncovers Dark Legacy Of America's Highway System On Black Communities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Co-directed and co-produced by Corral and Miami-based filmmaker Haleem Muhsin, Interstate debuts at the 2025 Miami Film Festival on April 4 at 6:45 p.m., Silverspot Cinema Downtown Miami. Watch the trailer

The documentary provides a historical perspective on the U.S. Interstate Highway System, launched by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in the 1950s. This $51 billion project aimed to create a 41,000-mile highway network to promote economic growth. While the highways were lauded as symbols of progress, Interstate reveals their toll on minority communities – cutting through vibrant Black neighborhoods, displacing families, destroying cultural landmarks, and contributing to residents' socio-economic marginalization.

"This documentary evolved from a short film about the effects of I-95 on Miami's historic Overtown neighborhood," explained Corral, founder of Explica Media. "As we began researching, we quickly realized this wasn't an isolated case. The highways weren't just engineering marvels-they were tools for dismantling Black communities. The consequences of that displacement are still felt today."

Muhsin added, "Growing up in South Florida, I've seen firsthand how these policies impacted Overtown. Much of the neighborhood's rich history was lost, and the same can be said for communities nationwide. Through Interstate, I hope to help people understand what was taken in the name of progress and what's still at stake."

The film highlights cities like Miami, New Orleans, Minneapolis, Baltimore, and Montgomery, where highways uprooted African American communities.

"The Interstate Highway System's impact on Black communities is an important chapter of our shared history that too often remains overlooked," said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, who championed and promoted the film. "By supporting Interstate, I hope to help amplify the voices of those whose lives were disrupted, and to spark a broader conversation about how we confront these injustices to build a more equitable future."

The film also includes insights from former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and other civic leaders.

Contact : CecilePR, 305-842-7523 or [email protected]

SOURCE Explica Media