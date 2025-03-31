Evrlooptm Zero-Waste Baby Gear Goes Nationwide This Earth Month

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Evrloopis on a mission to confront a systemic problem: the products we buy today will end up in a landfill for future generations. Recycling infrastructures are not equipped to handle mixed-material items like high chairs, bouncer seats, and other essential baby gear and a majority will end up in landfills. Given the average use of these baby products is only two to six months, this wastefulness can't be ignored.

Evrloop's mission creates a solution to this pervasive problem: Evrloop's products empower parents to purchase safe, high-quality baby gear without compromising their values, knowing they are protecting our planet.

"From inception, our products have been designed for circularity," says Evrloop TM Founder and CEO, Vince Giudice. "We use 100% regenerative and recycled materials that will be reclaimed and given new life." Evrloop TM products are designed to meet the needs of the modern family while embracing sustainability and circularity, standing apart in a greenwashed marketplace.

Giudice is no stranger to sustainable children's products. As a founding member of Green Toys Inc., he played a crucial role in its growth into global industry leader, honing expertise in designing safe and sustainable products for families.

"When you're done with our products, we'll buy it back," says Giudice. "Our lifetime buy-back program guarantees a rebate of up to 20% of the original purchase price, rewarding families for keeping products in use and out of landfills."

Evrloop TM launches with two products: the 100% circular Bouncer Chair and 3-in-1 High Chair , both retailing for $199.99 on Evrloop and coming soon to Maisonette. For information, visit evrloop and on instagram @evrloop .

About EvrloopTM

Evrloop TM is a pioneer in sustainable parenting solutions, creating zero-waste fully circular baby gear that is high-design and environmentally responsible. Redefining the lifecycle of baby products, Evrloop TM designs gear that can be recycled, ensuring nothing ends up in landfills. By combining innovative design with eco-conscious practices, Evrloop TM empowers families to care for their children while protecting the world they'll inherit.

