The Next XRP Crypto Moonshot Coin? Exorapad Fills 100% Of Presale Softcap, Set To Smash Its Target Raise Of 200,000 XRP

CORK, Ireland, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As crypto enthusiasts search relentlessly for the next big breakthrough, ExoraPad has quickly emerged as the most promising altcoin in the XRP ecosystem. Its presale has already shattered expectations, soaring past 100% of its initial Softcap target and rapidly progressing toward its ambitious Hardcap of 200,000 XRP.

XRP Whales are pouring in at an unprecedented rate, already raising over 50,000 XRP in a matter of days.

The XRP community is buzzing, and time is running out for investors to get in early on what might be XRP's next 100X gem.

Join ExoraPad Presale

Why ExoraPad is Catching Fire

ExoraPad isn't just another altcoin, it's XRP Ledger's first AI-powered IDO launchpad, designed specifically to streamline funding and launch processes for high-quality blockchain projects.

ExoraPad combines advanced artificial intelligence, robust project vetting, and innovative fundraising mechanisms, ExoraPad ensures only the most credible projects reach investors.

Crypto investors recognize the enormous potential here, and it's no surprise that ExoraPad is witnessing such explosive presale growth.

Massive Upside Potential

Historically, launchpads have delivered incredible returns during bull markets. Platforms like Binance Launchpad, Polkastarter, and DAO Maker have provided early backers with substantial returns, often upwards of 50-100X their initial investment.

ExoraPad seeks to replicate this success, leveraging the speed, efficiency, and affordability of the XRP Ledger to attract premium DePIN, Real-World Assets (RWA), and top-tier blockchain projects.

As the first platform of its kind on XRP, ExoraPad has the first-mover advantage, offering early investors the chance to capture extraordinary gains.

Market analysts predict $EXP tokens could experience a massive price surge post-listing, mirroring the trajectories seen with leading launchpad platforms.

Buy $EXP Token

Unique Tokenomics Boost Investor Confidence

One key factor fueling investor excitement is ExoraPad's powerful tokenomics.

$EXP token holders enjoy priority access to AI-vetted, premium-quality projects launching via ExoraPad.

Additionally, holders benefit from substantial staking rewards, passive income through fee-sharing mechanisms (receiving 70% of all platform-generated fees), and governance rights that empower them to shape ExoraPad's future developments.

With an immediate guaranteed listing on decentralized exchanges at a minimum 25% premium above presale prices, investors are rushing to secure their positions before it's too late.

How to Join the ExoraPad Presale

Getting involved in the ExoraPad presale is straightforward:

Visit the official presale page atPurchase XRP from popular exchanges such as Binance or Coinbase and transfer it to your non-custodial XRP wallet (e.g., Xaman or Trust Wallet).Send your XRP contribution directly to the provided presale address on the ExoraPad platform.Following the presale, your $EXP tokens will be automatically distributed to your wallet.

Act Fast, Don't Miss Out

ExoraPad's rapidly growing popularity means the presale tokens could soon be sold out.

Website:

Presale: /presale

Telegram:

Twitter/X:

Documentation:

Contact:

Noah Walsh

...

Disclaimer : This press release is provided by the ExoraPad. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at