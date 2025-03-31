Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:40 AM EST - Descartes Systems Group : Announced that international freight forwarder Skypace is using the Descartes Global Price Management solution to populate its self-service quote-to-book platform with accurate shipping rates and provide a digital-first experience for its growing customer base. Descartes Systems Group shares T are trading unchanged at $143.53.

