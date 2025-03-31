WV Drug Intervention Institute Awarded Initial Opportunity Grant From West Virginia First Foundation

The grant, totaling $74,747.31 will be used to support the Institute's Nalox(ONE) West Virginia program

WV, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute is proud to announce its selection as a recipient of the West Virginia First Foundation's (WVFF) inaugural Opportunity Grant.

The grant, totaling $74,747.31 will be used to support the Institute's Nalox(ONE) West Virginia program. Nalox(ONE) is a program that trains pharmacists to counsel their patients at the time of an opioid prescription fill to gauge their risk of opioid misuse. The program provides questionnaires that the pharmacist can use to guide their conversation with their patients. A risk assessment value can be determined at the time of interview and the pharmacist may recommend that the patient receive naloxone with the prescription if a high risk is assessed. This project aligns with the Institute's Mission to reduce overdose deaths in West Virginia, Appalachia, and the nation.

“We are deeply grateful to the West Virginia First Foundation for believing in our vision and supporting our work,” said Dr. Susan Margaret Murphy, Institute President.“This grant allows us to continue and expand our opioid stewardship program with independent pharmacies throughout the state. Pharmacists are often the first and sometimes the only available healthcare provider in many West Virginia communities. Together, we are making strides toward a healthier and more hopeful West Virginia through prevention education and naloxone distribution.”

Jonathan Board, Executive Director of the West Virginia First Foundation, praised the work of the WVDII:“Organizations like the Drug Intervention Institute are at the heart of our mission to empower communities and combat the effects of substance use disorder. Their dedication to creating positive change is inspiring, and we are honored to support their efforts through the Initial Opportunity Grant.”

The WVFF Initial Opportunity Grant underscores the Foundation's dedication to investing in organizations and initiatives that address the opioid epidemic and its far-reaching impacts across the state. The WVDII is honored to be part of this mission and is committed to using this funding to drive meaningful change.

To learn more about West Virginia First Foundation, visit wvfirst. To learn more about WVDII and the Nalox(ONE) program, visit .

About West Virginia First Foundation

The West Virginia First Foundation (WVFF) is a nonprofit organization established to address the opioid crisis and its lasting impact across the state. Created under the terms of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), WVFF was designed to receive and distribute opioid settlement funds. Guided by the principles outlined in the MOU, the Foundation operates as a private 501(c)(3) entity to support prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction efforts. Through strategic funding and community collaboration, WVFF is committed to creating sustainable solutions that improve the health and well-being of all West Virginians. For more information, visit wvfirst.

About West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute

The Drug Intervention Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization located in Charleston, West Virginia. The Institute's mission is to reduce opioid and drug-related deaths in Appalachia and the nation by (a) preventing substance use through education (b) reducing overdose through training and distribution related to naloxone and other opioid reversal agents, and (c) supporting harm reduction and other drug-response efforts. Learn more at:

