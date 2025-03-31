AFU Destroy Enemy Tank, Murom-P System, And Ammunition Depot In Toretsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Toretsk sector of the front, fighters of the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign destroyed a tank, a Murom-P surveillance complex and a Russian ammunition depot using FPV drones.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Khortytsia military unit reported this on Telegram and posted a video.

“As a result of combat operations, an enemy tank , a mortar, a Murom-P surveillance complex, vehicles, enemy shelters with infantry, and an ammunition depot were damaged and destroyed,” the statement said.

It is noted that drone operators continue to demonstrate aerobatics in the Toretsk sector.“The fighting here is not subsiding, but only gaining momentum. But the Ukrainian defenders have something to respond.

“The pilots of the unmanned systems battalion and the Kurt & Company unit destroy a dozen occupants every day. They skillfully use drones of all types - from small but accurate FPVs to bombers that destroy everything in their path,” the Khortytsia unit added.

The military assured that the Ukrainian defenders are holding the line, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the invaders, destroying the superior forces of the enemy, who are trying to realize their numerical superiority and develop an offensive.

As reported by Ukrinform, in street battles in Toretsk, Russians are trying to get into the rear of Ukrainian defenders through underground communications.