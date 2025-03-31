Robert Wood Johnson Foundation To Host Exclusive Virtual Premiere Of From Hope To Home Documentary Series

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As housing insecurity disrupts communities nationwide, organizations like Four Bands Community Fund, Fair Share Housing Center, and Grounded Solutions Network are addressing systemic barriers through innovative, community-led solutions. "From Hope to Home" highlights affordable housing as essential to economic security, health equity, and community wellbeing.

Exclusive Event on April 1 Showcases Housing Solutions Transforming Communities

The documentary series includes:



"What We Came For" - Directed by Sundance award-winner Loren Waters, follows Tammy Granados' inspiring journey on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, overcoming housing loss to achieve homeownership with support from Four Bands Community Fund.

"Moving Day" - Chronicles Shala Staple's journey to independence, creating a secure home for her family through Fair Share Housing Center's advocacy. "Roses and Thorns" - Captures Ashleigh Bowman's resilient path to rebuilding her family's future through the support of a community land trust (CLT), highlighting the importance of CLTs and the work of organizations like Grounded Solutions Network.

The premiere, powered by Upworthy, features an exclusive panel moderated by Lucia Knell, VP of Upworthy, joined by leaders from the three featured organizations. Attendees will gain insights into housing equity challenges and real solutions.

Journalists, policymakers, housing advocates, and community leaders will benefit from attending, engaging directly with experts in a live Q&A.

