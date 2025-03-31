Perma-Fix To Present At Gabelli Funds’ 11Th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium In New York City On April 3Rd
The 11th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium draws companies with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment. This timely conference will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals.
To register to attend the symposium, please follow this link .
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of environmental remediation and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the DOD, and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental remediation, decontamination and decommissioning, demolition, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities nationwide.
Contacts:
David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations
Crescendo Communications, LLC
(212) 671-1021
Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations
+43 316 296 31
