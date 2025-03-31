Elite Equine Health And Performance Introduces Ulcer Defense: A Revolutionary Natural Solution For Equine Gastric Ulcers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Challenging Conventional Wisdom in Equine Health

Seligman, Az, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Equine Health & Performance (EEHP) is proud to introduce Ulcer Defense , a groundbreaking, all-natural supplement designed to combat equine gastric ulcers effectively and affordably. Quickly gaining recognition among horse owners and trainers as one of the best equine ulcer solutions on the market, Ulcer Defense is priced at approximately 25% of leading pharmaceutical options, offering a cost-effective alternative without compromising on efficacy.









EEHP, founded by horse owners and trainers, is committed to enhancing equine health through natural, research-backed solutions . Their products are formulated to address common equine health challenges, prioritizing both the well-being of horses as well as peace of mind for their owners.

Ulcer Defense's triple action formula combines potent herbs that have been well studied for their medicinal properties. Ingredients like Glycyrrhiza Glabra Root increase mucus production in the stomach, soothing the lining and protecting it from acid, allowing it to heal naturally. Cayenne Pepper stimulates nerve endings to alleviate pain and bleeding, aiding digestion. Slippery Elm Bark further coats and protects the stomach lining, reducing irritation. Ginger Root reduces inflammation and supports efficient digestion. Finally, a proprietary blend of all-natural antimicrobials blasts harmful gut bacteria, allowing beneficial bacteria to regrow and rebalance the gut microbiome.

Unlike conventional treatments that merely reduce stomach acid production, Ulcer Defense targets the root cause by detoxifying the digestive system and eliminating harmful bacteria, fostering a balanced gut environment and rapidly boosting their body's natural defenses to protect the site of the internal gastric injury. This innovative approach ensures a comprehensive solution to equine ulcers.

"Ulcer Defense exemplifies our dedication to providing natural, effective, and affordable equine health solutions," said Sierra Green, Equine Biologist and Founder of EEHP. "By addressing the root causes of ulcers and supporting overall digestive health, it stands as a superior alternative to traditional treatments."

With thousands of satisfied customers, Ulcer Defense has transformed the health and comfort of countless horses, leading to improved performance and horses living much happier, healthier lives. This product not only enhances the quality of life for horses but also aligns with the values of responsible horse owners who seek the best for their animal companions without worrying about harmful long-term effects.

Ulcer Defense is a testament to EEHP's commitment to constant innovation in equine health by providing solutions to major challenges in an industry often stuck in outdated thinking. EEHP continues to lead the way in equine health and performance by offering a natural and affordable solution, ensuring that horse owners have access to the best possible care for their animals.

"Our mission is to revolutionize equine health by challenging the status quo and providing superior alternatives," said Malissa Ferguson, Co-Founder of EEHP . "Ulcer Defense is a prime example of how we are achieving this goal."









About Elite Equine Health & Performance

Founded by horse owners, for horse owners who were frustrated by the lack of effective solutions for some of their biggest horse related challenges. The founders of EEHP took these problems head on with their knowledge of science and horses and were blown away at the results they were able to achieve. And now these solutions are available to you and your animals too.



Press inquiries

Malissa Ferguson

