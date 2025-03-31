ASUS Republic Of Gamers Announces ROG Strix SCAR, Strix G18, And Zephyrus, Are Now Available And Shipping

At the heart of our line-up is the 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16 and SCAR 18 , equipped with Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 275HX and with the option of equipping up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5090 Series Laptop GPU. These NVIDIA powered laptops feature a MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, delivering seamless performance across the most demanding AAA games, high-performance applications, and intensive multi-tasking with ease.

With up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a spacious up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, the Strix SCAR Series delivers exceptional speed, storage, and smooth multitasking. The tool-less and upgrade friendly design allows users to easily upgrade both memory and storage, empowering users to stay at the cutting edge of technology. Additionally, the AniMe Vision array on the lid and full-surround Aura RGB light bar across the chassis allow gamers to customize their devices and create a distinctive, personal aesthetic.

Visually, the ROG Nebula HDR Display on the SCAR 16/18 elevates gameplay with its 2.5K mini-LED panel, over 2,000 dimming zones, 16:10 aspect ratio, and ultra-responsive 240Hz refresh rate. With 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and a peak brightness of 1200 nits, every frame delivers an immersive experience, augmented by high Ambient Contrast Ratio (ACR) technology to reduce reflections and enhance contrast for the ultimate gaming experience.

ROG Strix G18: Empowering Every Gamer

Designed to unite squads and elevate gaming experiences, the ROG Strix G18 deliver fast AAA gaming performance and seamless content creation, powered by Intel ® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX. Paired with up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5080 Series Laptop GPUs, these devices offer unmatched performance and stunning graphics. With up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, they ensure smooth multitasking and efficient handling of resource-intensive applications. The advanced Tri-Fan Technology, full-width heatsink, and full-surround vents provide exceptional thermal management, allowing users to maintain peak performance during intense gaming sessions.

Both models are equipped with dual PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD slots and designed for tool-less access, with Intel models supporting PCIe Gen 5 on both slots this allows for seamless storage upgrades. With customizable hotkeys for quick access to essential functions, the ROG Strix G18 empowers gamers to rise to victory.

ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16: Ultra-Portable Gaming at its Best

The ROG Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G16 remain the prime choices for gamers and creators that are seeking portability without sacrificing performance. Crafted from a CNC-milled aluminum chassis, these laptops balance lightweight design with structural durability. The G16 is equipped with up to the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 285H, while the G14 up to an AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX ® 5090 laptop GPUs, ensuring optimal gaming and multitasking on the go. On top of that, Zephyrus G14 and G16 are Co-Pilot+ PC's, reflecting ROG's commitment to integrating AI-powered features that enhance multi-tasking and gaming support.

To maintain peak performance during intense gaming sessions, the Zephyrus series incorporates an advanced cooling system that includes 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans, and either a vapor chamber or a robust set of heat pipes depending on the configuration. With weights of just 3.46lbs for the G14 and 4.30lbs for the G16, alongside maximum thicknesses of 0.63" and 0.59", these ultrathin laptops excel in portability. They also feature Slash Lighting and are available in stylish Platinum White and Eclipse Gray color options, making a bold visual statement.

The Zephyrus G14 boasts a stunning ROG Nebula OLED Display with a 3K 120Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time, while the G16 features a 2.5K ROG Nebula OLED Display with a 240Hz refresh rate and similar response time, both offering 100% DCI-P3 color coverage for vibrant visuals. Both models support NVIDIA G-SYNC® for supersmooth, tear-free gameplay.

Pricing & Availability

Pre-orders for our NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series-equipped laptops placed earlier on February have begun shipping. Availability at retailers, including Amazon, Micro Center, and Best Buy will continue to roll out throughout April and May. For specific release dates and availability, please reach out to your ASUS representative.

Specifications

ROG Strix SCAR 18 (RTX 5090)