ASUS Republic Of Gamers Announces ROG Strix SCAR, Strix G18, And Zephyrus, Are Now Available And Shipping
|
Config. Model Name
|
G835LX-XS97
|
Marketing Name
|
ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Color
|
Off Black
|
Weight
|
7.28 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26"
|
Display
|
18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB VRAM
|
Memory
|
16 GB DDR5 (2 x SODIMM Slots)
|
Storage
|
2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2 x SSD slots, supports PCIe 5.0)
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x 2.5G LAN port
2x ThunderboltTM 5 with support for DisplayPortTM / power
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A,
|
MSRP
|
$4499.99
|
Where to buy link
|
ASUS Online Store
|
Where to buy link
(Best Buy)
|
Best Buy (Available April 20 for Purchase)
|
Where to buy link
|
B&H
|
Where to buy link
|
Newegg
ROG Strix SCAR 18 (5090)
|
Config Model Name
|
G835LX-XS98
|
Marketing Name
|
ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Color
|
Off Black
|
Weight
|
7.67 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26"
|
Display
|
18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB VRAM
|
Memory
|
32GB DDR5 (2 x SODIMM Slots)
|
Storage
|
2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2 x SSD slots, supports PCIe 5.0)
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x 2.5G LAN port
2x ThunderboltTM 5 with support for DisplayPortTM / power
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A,
|
MSRP
|
$4799.99
|
Where to buy link
|
Micro Center
ROG Strix SCAR 18 (RTX 5080)
|
Config Model Name
|
G835LW-XS97
|
Marketing Name
|
ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Color
|
Off Black
|
Weight
|
7.67 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26"
|
Display
|
18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB VRAM
|
Memory
|
16 GB DDR5 (2 x SODIMM Slots)
|
Storage
|
2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2 x SSD slots, supports PCIe 5.0)
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x 2.5G LAN port
2x ThunderboltTM 5 with support for DisplayPortTM / power
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A,
|
MSRP
|
$3399.99
|
Where to buy link
|
ASUS Online Store
|
Where to buy link
|
Amazon
|
Where to buy link
|
B&H
ROG Strix SCAR 16 (RTX 5090)
|
Config Model Name
|
G635LX-XS97
|
Marketing Name
|
ROG Strix Scar 16 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Color
|
Off Black
|
Weight
|
6.17 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
113.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21"
|
Display
|
16", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB VRAM
|
Memory
|
16 GB DDR5 (2 x SODIMM Slots)
|
Storage
|
2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2 x SSD slots, supports PCIe 5.0)
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x 2.5G LAN port
2x ThunderboltTM 5 with support for DisplayPortTM / power
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A,
|
MSRP
|
$4299.99
|
Where to Buy Link
|
ASUS Online Store
|
Where to Buy Link
(Amazon)
|
Amazon
ROG Strix G18 (RTX 5080)
|
Config Model Name
|
G815LW-G18.U95080
|
Marketing Name
|
ROG Strix G18 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Color
|
Off Black
|
Weight
|
7.05 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26"
|
Display
|
18", ROG Nebula Display, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits,
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB VRAM
|
Memory
|
16 GB DDR5 (2 x SODIMM Slots)
|
Storage
|
2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)
1x 2.5G LAN port
2x ThunderboltTM 5 with support for DisplayPortTM / power
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A,
|
MSRP
|
$3059.99
|
Where to buy link
|
Best Buy (Available April 15 for Purchase)
ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 5080)
|
Config Model Name
|
GA403WW-G14.R95080
|
Marketing Name
|
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Color
|
Platinum White
|
Weight
|
3.46 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72"
|
Display
|
14", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits,
|
Processor
|
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB VRAM
|
Memory
|
32GB LPDDR5X 8000
|
Storage
|
2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPortTM / power
1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / power
1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)
|
Battery
|
73Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Rectangle Conn, 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 10A,
|
MSRP
|
$3169.99
|
Where to buy link
|
Best Buy (Available May 18 for Purchase)
ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 5090)
|
Config Model Name
|
GU605CX-XS98
|
Marketing Name
|
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Color
|
Platinum White
|
Weight
|
4.3 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69"
|
Display
|
16", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits,
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB VRAM
|
Memory
|
64GB LPDDR5X 7467
|
Storage
|
2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPortTM / power
1x ThunderboltTM 4 support DisplayPortTM / power delivery
1x card reader (SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s)
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A,
|
MSRP
|
$4599.99
|
Where to buy link
|
ASUS Online Store
ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 5090)
|
Config Model Name
|
GU605CX-G165090
|
Marketing Name
|
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Color
|
Eclipse Grey
|
Weight
|
4.3 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69"
|
Display
|
16", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits,
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB VRAM
|
Memory
|
32GB LPDDR5X 7467
|
Storage
|
2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPortTM / power
1x ThunderboltTM 4 support DisplayPortTM / power delivery
1x card reader (SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s)
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A,
|
MSRP
|
$4399.99
|
Where to buy link
|
Best Buy (Available May 11 for Purchase)
ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 5080)
|
Config Model Name
|
GU605CW-G16.U95080
|
Marketing Name
|
ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Color
|
Eclipse Grey
|
Weight
|
4.3 lbs
|
Dimensions
|
13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69"
|
Display
|
16", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits,
|
Processor
|
Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|
Graphics
|
NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB VRAM
|
Memory
|
32GB LPDDR5X 7467
|
Storage
|
2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
|
Webcam
|
1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
|
IO Ports
|
1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x HDMI 2.1 FRL
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPortTM / power
1x ThunderboltTM 4 support DisplayPortTM / power delivery
1x card reader (SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s)
|
Battery
|
90 Whr
|
AC Adapter
|
Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A,
|
MSRP
|
$3399.99
|
Where to buy link
|
Best Buy (Available April 15 for Purchase)
Notes to Editors:
ASUS USA Pressroom:
ASUS USA Facebook:
ASUS USA X (Twitter):
About ROG
Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at .
SOURCE ASUS Computer International
