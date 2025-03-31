Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASUS Republic Of Gamers Announces ROG Strix SCAR, Strix G18, And Zephyrus, Are Now Available And Shipping

ASUS Republic Of Gamers Announces ROG Strix SCAR, Strix G18, And Zephyrus, Are Now Available And Shipping


2025-03-31 09:45:56
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROG Strix SCAR 16 & SCAR 18: Unleashing Ultimate Power & Precision

At the heart of our line-up is the 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16 and SCAR 18 , equipped with Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 275HX and with the option of equipping up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5090 Series Laptop GPU. These NVIDIA powered laptops feature a MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, delivering seamless performance across the most demanding AAA games, high-performance applications, and intensive multi-tasking with ease.

With up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a spacious up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, the Strix SCAR Series delivers exceptional speed, storage, and smooth multitasking. The tool-less and upgrade friendly design allows users to easily upgrade both memory and storage, empowering users to stay at the cutting edge of technology. Additionally, the AniMe Vision array on the lid and full-surround Aura RGB light bar across the chassis allow gamers to customize their devices and create a distinctive, personal aesthetic.

Visually, the ROG Nebula HDR Display on the SCAR 16/18 elevates gameplay with its 2.5K mini-LED panel, over 2,000 dimming zones, 16:10 aspect ratio, and ultra-responsive 240Hz refresh rate. With 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and a peak brightness of 1200 nits, every frame delivers an immersive experience, augmented by high Ambient Contrast Ratio (ACR) technology to reduce reflections and enhance contrast for the ultimate gaming experience.

ROG Strix G18: Empowering Every Gamer

Designed to unite squads and elevate gaming experiences, the ROG Strix G18 deliver fast AAA gaming performance and seamless content creation, powered by Intel ® CoreTM Ultra 9 Processor 275HX. Paired with up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5080 Series Laptop GPUs, these devices offer unmatched performance and stunning graphics. With up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, they ensure smooth multitasking and efficient handling of resource-intensive applications. The advanced Tri-Fan Technology, full-width heatsink, and full-surround vents provide exceptional thermal management, allowing users to maintain peak performance during intense gaming sessions.

Both models are equipped with dual PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD slots and designed for tool-less access, with Intel models supporting PCIe Gen 5 on both slots this allows for seamless storage upgrades. With customizable hotkeys for quick access to essential functions, the ROG Strix G18 empowers gamers to rise to victory.

ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16: Ultra-Portable Gaming at its Best

The ROG Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G16 remain the prime choices for gamers and creators that are seeking portability without sacrificing performance. Crafted from a CNC-milled aluminum chassis, these laptops balance lightweight design with structural durability. The G16 is equipped with up to the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 285H, while the G14 up to an AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX ® 5090 laptop GPUs, ensuring optimal gaming and multitasking on the go. On top of that, Zephyrus G14 and G16 are Co-Pilot+ PC's, reflecting ROG's commitment to integrating AI-powered features that enhance multi-tasking and gaming support.

To maintain peak performance during intense gaming sessions, the Zephyrus series incorporates an advanced cooling system that includes 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans, and either a vapor chamber or a robust set of heat pipes depending on the configuration. With weights of just 3.46lbs for the G14 and 4.30lbs for the G16, alongside maximum thicknesses of 0.63" and 0.59", these ultrathin laptops excel in portability. They also feature Slash Lighting and are available in stylish Platinum White and Eclipse Gray color options, making a bold visual statement.

The Zephyrus G14 boasts a stunning ROG Nebula OLED Display with a 3K 120Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time, while the G16 features a 2.5K ROG Nebula OLED Display with a 240Hz refresh rate and similar response time, both offering 100% DCI-P3 color coverage for vibrant visuals. Both models support NVIDIA G-SYNC® for supersmooth, tear-free gameplay.

Pricing & Availability

Pre-orders for our NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series-equipped laptops placed earlier on February have begun shipping. Availability at retailers, including Amazon, Micro Center, and Best Buy will continue to roll out throughout April and May. For specific release dates and availability, please reach out to your ASUS representative.

Specifications

ROG Strix SCAR 18 (RTX 5090)

Config. Model Name

G835LX-XS97

Marketing Name

ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Color

Off Black

Weight

7.28 lbs

Dimensions

15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26"

Display

18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500
nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone
Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

Graphics

NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB VRAM

Memory

16 GB DDR5 (2 x SODIMM Slots)

Storage

2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2 x SSD slots, supports PCIe 5.0)

Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x 2.5G LAN port

2x ThunderboltTM 5 with support for DisplayPortTM / power
delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 120Gbps)

Battery

90 Whr

AC Adapter

Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A,
380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

MSRP

$4499.99

Where to buy link
(ASUS)

ASUS Online Store

Where to buy link

(Best Buy)

Best Buy (Available April 20 for Purchase)

Where to buy link
(B&H)

B&H

Where to buy link
(Newegg)

Newegg

ROG Strix SCAR 18 (5090)

Config Model Name

G835LX-XS98

Marketing Name

ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Color

Off Black

Weight

7.67 lbs

Dimensions

15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26"

Display

18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500
nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone
Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

Graphics

NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB VRAM

Memory

32GB DDR5 (2 x SODIMM Slots)

Storage

2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2 x SSD slots, supports PCIe 5.0)

Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x 2.5G LAN port

2x ThunderboltTM 5 with support for DisplayPortTM / power
delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 120Gbps)

Battery

90 Whr

AC Adapter

Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A,
380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

MSRP

$4799.99

Where to buy link
(Micro Center)

Micro Center

ROG Strix SCAR 18 (RTX 5080)

Config Model Name

G835LW-XS97

Marketing Name

ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Color

Off Black

Weight

7.67 lbs

Dimensions

15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26"

Display

18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500
nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone
Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

Graphics

NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB VRAM

Memory

16 GB DDR5 (2 x SODIMM Slots)

Storage

2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2 x SSD slots, supports PCIe 5.0)

Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x 2.5G LAN port

2x ThunderboltTM 5 with support for DisplayPortTM / power
delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 120Gbps)

Battery

90 Whr

AC Adapter

Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A,
380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

MSRP

$3399.99

Where to buy link
(ASUS)

ASUS Online Store

Where to buy link
(Amazon)

Amazon

Where to buy link
(B&H)

B&H

ROG Strix SCAR 16 (RTX 5090)

Config Model Name

G635LX-XS97

Marketing Name

ROG Strix Scar 16 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Color

Off Black

Weight

6.17 lbs

Dimensions

113.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21"

Display

16", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500
nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone
Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

Graphics

NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB VRAM

Memory

16 GB DDR5 (2 x SODIMM Slots)

Storage

2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD (2 x SSD slots, supports PCIe 5.0)

Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x 2.5G LAN port

2x ThunderboltTM 5 with support for DisplayPortTM / power
delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 120Gbps)

Battery

90 Whr

AC Adapter

Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A,
380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

MSRP

$4299.99

Where to Buy Link
(ASUS)

ASUS Online Store

Where to Buy Link

(Amazon)

Amazon

ROG Strix G18 (RTX 5080)

Config Model Name

G815LW-G18.U95080

Marketing Name

ROG Strix G18 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Color

Off Black

Weight

7.05 lbs

Dimensions

15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26"

Display

18", ROG Nebula Display, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits,
100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

Graphics

NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB VRAM

Memory

16 GB DDR5 (2 x SODIMM Slots)

Storage

2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

1x 2.5G LAN port

2x ThunderboltTM 5 with support for DisplayPortTM / power
delivery / G-SYNC (data speed up to 120Gbps)

Battery

90 Whr

AC Adapter

Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A,
380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

MSRP

$3059.99

Where to buy link
(Best Buy)

Best Buy (Available April 15 for Purchase)

ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 5080)

Config Model Name

GA403WW-G14.R95080

Marketing Name

ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Color

Platinum White

Weight

3.46 lbs

Dimensions

12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72"

Display

14", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits,
100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

Graphics

NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB VRAM

Memory

32GB LPDDR5X 8000

Storage

2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPortTM / power
delivery / G-SYNC

1x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPortTM / power
delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)

Battery

73Whr

AC Adapter

Rectangle Conn, 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 10A,
200W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

MSRP

$3169.99

Where to buy link
(Best Buy)

Best Buy (Available May 18 for Purchase)

ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 5090)

Config Model Name

GU605CX-XS98

Marketing Name

ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Color

Platinum White

Weight

4.3 lbs

Dimensions

13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69"

Display

16", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits,
100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

Graphics

NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB VRAM

Memory

64GB LPDDR5X 7467

Storage

2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPortTM / power
delivery / G-SYNC

1x ThunderboltTM 4 support DisplayPortTM / power delivery

1x card reader (SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s)

Battery

90 Whr

AC Adapter

Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A,
240W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

MSRP

$4599.99

Where to buy link
(ASUS)

ASUS Online Store

ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 5090)

Config Model Name

GU605CX-G165090

Marketing Name

ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Color

Eclipse Grey

Weight

4.3 lbs

Dimensions

13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69"

Display

16", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits,
100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision
HDR

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

Graphics

NVIDIA RTX 5090 24GB VRAM

Memory

32GB LPDDR5X 7467

Storage

2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPortTM / power
delivery / G-SYNC

1x ThunderboltTM 4 support DisplayPortTM / power delivery

1x card reader (SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s)

Battery

90 Whr

AC Adapter

Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A,
240W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

MSRP

$4399.99

Where to buy link
(Best Buy)

Best Buy (Available May 11 for Purchase)

ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 5080)

Config Model Name

GU605CW-G16.U95080

Marketing Name

ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Color

Eclipse Grey

Weight

4.3 lbs

Dimensions

13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69"

Display

16", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits,
100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision
HDR

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H

Graphics

NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB VRAM

Memory

32GB LPDDR5X 7467

Storage

2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Webcam

1080P FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4

IO Ports

1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1x HDMI 2.1 FRL

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPortTM / power
delivery / G-SYNC

1x ThunderboltTM 4 support DisplayPortTM / power delivery

1x card reader (SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s)

Battery

90 Whr

AC Adapter

Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A,
240W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal

MSRP

$3399.99

Where to buy link
(Best Buy)

Best Buy (Available April 15 for Purchase)

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at .

SOURCE ASUS Computer International

