The SBB Research Group Foundation Names March 2025 Grant Finalists: 67 Social, The Brown House Experience, Inellas Restoration Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation recognizes three Chicago-area charities as the March 2025 finalists of its monthly grant program supporting impactful nonprofits (in alphabetical order):



67 Social (Chicago, IL) is committed to empowering individuals to achieve their fullest potential by offering services designed to uplift and strengthen the community. Through resource planning, community workshops, and mentorship programs, they are dedicated to helping members plan for the future while nurturing both personal and professional development.



The Brown House Experience (Chicago, IL) is dedicated to promoting the positive development of youth through hands-on experiences in the arts, mental and physical wellness, skilled trades, and entrepreneurship. By offering these enriching opportunities, they aim to empower young individuals, fostering academic success, social growth, and emotional well-being.

Inellas Restoration Center (River Forest, IL) devotes their efforts to creating meaningful change in the lives of women and children who have survived domestic violence. Recognizing the urgency and complexity of these challenges, their mission remains clear: to provide safety, healing, and empowerment for those affected by the devastating impacts of emotional, physical, and psychological abuse.



The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

