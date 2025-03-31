Matthew Dorle Joins GSE Worldwide As Executive Vice President To Lead GSE Digital Division

Dorle to Drive Innovation at the Intersection of Athletes and Creators

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Worldwide is excited to announce that Matthew Dorle has joined the company as Executive Vice President where he will spearhead the launch of GSE Digital, a new division focused on the intersection of athletes and digital creators. With his extensive background in digital marketing and influencer management, Dorle will lead GSE Digital's efforts to build the next generation of Creator-Athletes, as the industry increasingly turns to digital content to engage audiences.

The creation of GSE Digital is the latest initiative in GSE's growth plan of both expanding and leveraging its core strength in talent representation, into a fully diversified best-in-class marketing, management and production company. Following the investment from BC Partners Credit in September 2024, GSE has since expanded its talent roster into culinary, broadcasting and now digital and broadened its service offerings to brands by creating three new verticals in Corporate Hospitality and Events; Brand Consulting, Talent Procurement & Experiential; and Property Sales.

Prior to joining GSE Worldwide, Dorle served as Director of Digital and Talent Manager at NIGHT Media, where he played a pivotal role in managing the world's largest YouTuber, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson. In this capacity, Dorle oversaw all partnerships related to MrBeast's YouTube channels, social media platforms, and creator-owned businesses such as Feastables and MrBeast Burger. His innovative approach focused on crafting unique, impactful brand partnerships-often through licensing, co-marketing, and custom branded content - to help brands authentically reach their target audiences.

Prior to NIGHT Media, Dorle led Razer Inc.'s influencer marketing strategy, where he focused on earned media through product seeding, short-term sponsorships, and long-term creator partnerships as part of the global marketing team. Before his time at Razer, Dorle honed his talent representation expertise at UTA, where he worked in the Esports and Gaming Division with live-streaming creators such as Nickmercs, Scump, Aydan, TeePee, OfflineTV, and Maximilian Dood, among others. Earlier in his career, he was part of UTA's Global Music Brand Partnerships team, securing brand deals for major artists including Post Malone, the Jonas Brothers, and Marshmello.

"We are thrilled to have Matthew on board to lead our newest venture, GSE Digital, as we continue executing our mindfully aggressive growth plan," said Michael Principe, CEO of GSE Worldwide. "Matthew's unparalleled experience in digital marketing and talent management, combined with his deep understanding of the influencer and creator landscape, makes him the ideal person to drive our efforts in this exciting new sector."

"Through its strength in talent representation, GSE Worldwide is uniquely positioned to help brands navigate the evolving digital landscape by bridging the worlds of athletes and creators. I'm excited to join this innovative company and bring GSE Digital to the forefront of this exciting intersection," added Dorle. "As brands increasingly seek authentic ways to engage with their audiences, GSE Digital will be a key player in creating groundbreaking opportunities for all of GSE's clients and digital creators."

GSE Worldwide's recent expansion into the digital space with the launch of GSE Digital reflects its ongoing strategy to diversify its service offerings and deliver innovative solutions to brands, talent, and creators alike. As the digital and influencer landscape continues to evolve, GSE is poised to be at the cutting edge of these transformations.

About GSE Worldwide

GSE Worldwide is a leading sports and lifestyle marketing and management company. Our comprehensive services and experienced team provide unparalleled support to our clients, ensuring they reach their full potential both on and off the field. We represent high-profile sports, broadcasting and other notable personalities in all aspects and stages of their careers including the best and brightest amateurs, established superstars and post-career legends. GSE also advises brands and properties in their marketing and business objectives and manages, owns or operates unforgettable, world-class sporting events.

GSE Worldwide currently offers its clients full-service talent in football, basketball, golf, tennis and NIL as well as broadcasting, coaching, culinary, digital, lifestyle and talent marketing, while providing consulting, procurement, activation, and event production services to brands and properties. GSE is headquartered in New York and operates across the world.

