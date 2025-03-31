Investifi Appoints Financial Technology Veteran Todd Clark As President And Chief Operating Officer

Clark joins to support InvestiFi in providing financial institutions with the best-in-class investment solutions to enable account holders to invest from checking.

DOVER, Del., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestiFi, the only InvestTech platform designed to allow investing to and from deposit accounts, has announced Todd Clark as its new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Clark will be responsible for overseeing key aspects of InvestiFi's business, including sales, marketing, implementations, client success, customer service and finance, leveraging his experience across the financial industry.

Clark was CEO of CO-OP Solutions, a credit union network with industry-leading ATM, digital payment, security, and marketing services, from 2016-2023, growing the company to $500 million in revenue and delivering to thousands of Credit Unions (CUs), leading it to become the 2nd largest CU technology company in history before merging with PSCU. Under his guidance, the company evolved into the industry's premier partner for payments and financial technology. Before CO-OP, Clark co-founded Core Data, one of the first prepaid card companies, which became the second-largest ATM processor in the United States.

Clark has leveraged his knowledge of finance as a board member for several companies. He was Chair of the Board for Everlink, a payments company serving financial institutions, and has served on the board of Herring Bank for 3 decades. In addition, Clark has served as a member of InvestiFi's board since April 2024.

Kian Sarreshteh, CEO of InvestiFi said, "I am extremely excited to have Todd join InvestiFi as he is going to make a huge impact in scaling InvestiFi to deliver into the largest Credit Unions and Banks in the United States while validating our solution and business model. Looking to the future, I am confident in Todd's ability to help evolve the world-class service we deliver to our clients so that our business maintains its reputation as a top fintech serving credit unions and banks.

"Todd is renowned for his ability to identify technology gaps in the market and determining how emerging technology will fill those gaps, all with the aim of uncovering efficiencies for financial institutions. We've had a strong start to 2025 with multiple new financial institutions coming on board and the expansion of solutions including securities and robo advisory with current customers. The addition of Todd to the team will only help us continue and reinforce that momentum across the year."

Clark commented, "I am delighted to have joined InvestiFi and to support the team in its vision to provide financial institutions with the best investing solutions for their account holders. InvestiFi's solution supports financial institutions to keep more deposits in house by enabling account holders to invest directly from checking. I look forward to building on the great work this team has already done and helping to take InvestiFi to the next level."

About InvestiFi

InvestiFi, Inc. is the only InvestTech Platform designed to allow for trading to and from deposit accounts, enabling credit unions and community banks to retain more assets and attract new account holders. Through its exclusive funds flow and user-friendly interface, InvestiFi empowers every credit union and community bank to provide their account holders with the ability to navigate the complexities of financial markets with ease from within their current online banking experience. At the heart of InvestiFi's mission is the goal of democratizing investing and supporting community financial institutions, ensuring that wealth-building opportunities are accessible to everyone.

SOURCE InvestiFi

