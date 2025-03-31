Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Annual Information For 2024


2025-03-31 09:32:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We are providing the Annual information for 2024 which consists of the audited the separate financial statements of Šiaulių Bankas AB (“the Bank”), the consolidated financial statements of Šiaulių Bankas AB and its subsidiaries (“the Group”), Independent Auditor's Report and the Consolidated Management Report.


Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

Attachments

  • Independent Auditors Report EN
  • absiauliubankas-2024-12-31-en (3)

MENAFN31032025004107003653ID1109374720

