Anago Cleaning Systems Announces Strong System-Wide Franchise Growth

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anago Cleaning Systems proudly celebrates a record-breaking year marked by exceptional franchise growth and unprecedented sales in the commercial cleaning industry. During its annual seminar in South Florida, the company recognized its U.S. and Canadian Master Franchise partners for their remarkable achievements. Having already surpassed the brand's coveted $100M Challenge, Anago is now focused on reaching its next milestone of $300M, propelling the company toward its ambitious Vision 2028 initative.

This year, Anago inducted nine Master Franchisees into the prestigious Million-Dollar Club, each generating at least $1M in revenues, with several far exceeding this benchmark. Furthermore, the Multi-Million Dollar Club welcomed nine territories reaching $2M, eight with $3M, six achieving $4M, two earning $5M, one territory at $6M, and two territories surpassing $7M in revenues.

"As we move beyond the $100M Challenge promotion, Vision 2028 is pushing us to even greater success creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs, and strengthening the field teams of our Master Franchise owners," stated Adam Povlitz, president and CEO of Anago Cleaning Systems. "The program continues to be a driving force behind that vision, and laying the foundation for long-term growth across every territory over the next five years."

The initial $100M Challenge was created through a collaboration of ideas and insightful discussions with Master Franchise owners, field teams, and company executives. The bottom-up approach has delivered success through enhanced human resources and technological support that directly impacted the growth and retention of value-added business processes, including hiring, sales and leadership training, inflation protection, and franchise development.

Anago Cleaning Systems inducted three new territories into its franchise system: Anago of South Jersey, Anago of Las Vegas, and Anago of Southern Ohio, while celebrating first-year anniversaries for North Florida and the South Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Three territories were recognized for twenty-plus years, including Anago of Baltimore (20 years), Anago of Cleveland (25 years), and Anago of South Florida (30 years).

The Master City of the Year award, which was renamed the "David R. Povlitz Master City of the Year Award," honoring Anago's founding father, was awarded to Andrew Navarro from Anago of Greater Philadelphia for the sixth consecutive year. Navarro also earned the brand's Highest Absolute Growth and Most Franchises Sold awards, earning him the first-time, system-wide, honorary G.O.A.T. moniker.

Anago of San Antonio was recognized for the highest percentage growth, while Ilan Rubinsztain from Anago of Southwest Florida received the Master Salesperson of the Year.

Through strong visionary leadership and system-wide collaboration, Anago Cleaning Systems continues revolutionizing the commercial cleaning industry, leveraging its Master Franchise system to provide sales support, advanced technologies, valuable marketing tools. This empowers regional franchises and creates small business opportunities through its Unit Franchise system, ensuring sustained growth and success amid economic fluctuations.

“We're all incredibly proud of each Master and Unit franchise owner at Anago," added Povlitz. "The dream of small business ownership remains stronger than ever, with home-based and mobile franchise businesses gaining significant traction and proving to be a viable and profitable venture as we move into 2025 and beyond.”

Anago Cleaning Systems relies on the brand's core values to navigate the changing landscape and apply strategies to foster continued growth while implementing new and innovative technologies. Because of this strong business ethic, Anago has been consistently recognized within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems, earning top placements throughout the past several years and in all the magazine's main ranking systems. These include Fastest-Growing Franchise, Top-Ranked Franchises Under $50K, Top Home-Based Franchise, Top Global Franchise, and most recently, earning the #44 spot in Entrepreneurs Franchise 500. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with franchisees and clients.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning and facility services to businesses. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45+ Master Franchisees and 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Anago was ranked #44 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit AnagoCleaning.

