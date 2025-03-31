Hecate Energy Chooses PEC Construction Management To Oversee Build Of New York's Largest Solar Energy Project

PEC Construction Management contracted to provide Owner's Representative, Construction Management Services to the Cider Solar Farm Project in Genesee County, NY

STOCKTON, Mo., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hecate Energy has selected PEC Construction Management ("PEC") to provide on-site construction representation services for Cider Solar Farm, the largest solar energy project in the State of New York.

Upon completion, the 674 MWdc, 500 MWac utility-scale solar project will generate enough clean energy to power over 120,000 New York homes, create hundreds of jobs in Genesee County, and contribute approximately $28.1 million in construction labor wages while creating employment opportunities for those in various local industries and trades.

Construction has commenced and PEC has begun mobilizing to the project site, where its team of best-in-class professionals will provide Hecate Energy on-site construction oversight, monitoring risk, and mitigation services throughout the build.

"We are honored to have been chosen by leading developer Hecate Energy to oversee the construction of this monumental project in support of New York's renewable energy goals. Our dispatched team that specializes in various disciplines including HV/MV electrical, transmission, substation, civil and mechanical, is dedicated to setting a high standard of compliance that may serve as a model for similar projects throughout the state to follow," said Eddie Pease, PEC Construction Management's Founder and Principal.

"We are delighted to partner with PEC, who brings significant experience in representing developers throughout the construction of large, challenging renewable energy projects such as Cider Solar Farm, with a primary function to ensure the project remains safe, compliant, and on target and in line with Hecate's and its finance partner's high standards," said Fazli Qadir, Hecate Energy Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction.

About PEC Construction Management

PEC Construction Management is a premium, on-site, Construction Management and Project Management solution provider with decades of experience constructing large solar, wind, energy storage and transmission infrastructure systems.

Our mission is to mitigate risk for our clients' by ensuring their renewable energy construction projects achieve commercial operation safely while meeting or exceeding expectations, budgets and timelines.

About Hecate Energy

Hecate Energy was founded in 2012 by a team of energy industry veterans and has successfully developed 4.7 GWs of projects to construction or operations. Hecate believes in establishing beneficial, sustainable, and collaborative partnerships with the host communities where its projects are located and tailors each renewable energy project it develops to better meet the needs of project stakeholders.

Hecate Energy has entered over 6 GWac of renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) across 55 PPAs with 24 counterparties as well as projects that are selling through merchant markets. Projects that Hecate has developed and that are constructed or are under construction include over 4.6 GWac of solar and wind projects and 0.1 GWac of battery storage projects representing over $6 billion of clean energy investments. Hecate has an active development pipeline of over 50.8 GW of renewable projects.

