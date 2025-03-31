Executive Compensation And Employee Benefits Partner Robert M. Cipolla Joins Hunton In Richmond

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Richmond, Va, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally recognized employee benefits and executive compensation attorneyhas joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a partner in Richmond, Virginia.

Cipolla has thirty years of experience advising public, private, tax-exempt and governmental entities on the design, administration, operations, reporting and disclosure of defined benefit plants, 401(k) retirement plans, 403(b) and 457 plans, employment agreements, non-qualified deferred compensation plans, stock plans, multi-employer plans and health plans.

His practice includes compliance matters, including non-discrimination testing, Voluntary Correction Program and Internal Revenue Service submissions, fiduciary advice and prohibited transaction exemptions. He represents employers facing audits and seeking private letter rulings from government agencies including the IRS and U.S. Department of Labor. Cipolla also advises public and private companies on executive compensation matters and benefit matters in corporate transactions.

“Having advised on complex employee benefits and executive compensation matters for three decades, Rob brings incredibly valuable experience and insight to the firm,” said Cecelia Philipps Horner , co-head of Hunton's tax and ERISA practice.“He is an outstanding attorney and we are pleased to welcome him as our colleague.”

Cipolla also represents both public and private clients on the employee benefit and executive compensation aspects of mergers and acquisitions, which he uses to help clients assimilate plans and workforces following transactions.

Cipolla's notable representations prior to joining Hunton include:

Obtained a private letter ruling from the IRS that saved a plan sponsor $20 million in additional pension costs.

Represented a public company in the spin-off of a new public company; assisted the companies in the establishment of all employee benefit plans for the new public company, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, executive compensation plans and welfare benefit plans.

Represented and assisted plan fiduciaries in transferring $500 million in pension assets and liabilities to insurer ("annuity lift out").

Advised on the design and restructuring of several defined benefit pension plans and defined contribution plans for a Fortune 500 company.

Cipolla has been recognized by Chambers USA, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Band 4, District of Columbia (2024); by Legal 500 U.S., Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Transactional (2022, 2023) and Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design (2023); and by Best Lawyers of America as the 2025 "Lawyer of the Year" for Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Richmond, Virginia.

He joins the firm from Calfee Halter & Griswold LLP and was previously a partner with McGuireWoods LLP. Cipolla earned his undergraduate degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and his law degree from Cleveland State University College of Law.

Hunton's executive compensation & employee benefits group assists in the design, implementation and ongoing administration of all types of benefit programs, including 401(k), cash balance, 403(b) and other "qualified" retirement plans; executive and other "nonqualified" deferred compensation programs; equity-based compensation arrangements; and health and welfare benefit programs.

