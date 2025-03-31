JAKKS Pacific Unveils Exciting New SIMPSONS Collectibles At Wondercon 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), has delighted THE SIMPSONS fans at WonderCon 2025 with the reveal of an all-new, now available for pre-sale on Amazon ! Inspired by the Season 11 episode“The Grift of the Magi,” this talking plush brings the infamous toy to life with interactive features and classic phrases from the show.

The Funzo Feature Plush stands 14 inches tall and features active facial expressions, launching missiles, and sound effects, including the unforgettable line:“If you don't have Funzo, you're nothing!” This must-have collectible will be available for pre-sale now for $49.99 with full release in the fall.

Alongside the exciting Funzo reveal, JAKKS Pacific has released a variety of new SIMPSONS collectibles, available now:

The King Homer Collector Plush is a must-have for any SIMPSONS collector. Standing 16 inches tall, this plush is made of faux fur and premium soft boa, with a vinyl roto head for extra fine details. The collectible comes in bespoke packaging featuring a scenic backdrop inspired by“Treehouse of Horror III.” Available now for $29.99, this plush is perfect for fans aged 14 and up.

The Bartman Roto Plush brings Bart Simpson's iconic alter ego to life. Inspired by the Season 2 Episode:“Three Men and a Comic Book,” this 9-inch plush features a soft body with a vinyl roto head for extra detail. This collectible is exclusively available at Walmart and Walmart.com for $9.99 and is recommended for ages 4 and up.

THE SIMPSONS 2.5-Inch Figures Wave 3 collection includes beloved Springfield residents Grampa Simpson, Milhouse, Ralph Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, and Bart with Krusty the Clown Hat. Each figure features multiple points of articulation, and Bart and Lisa come with an accessory. These figures are available for $4.99 and are perfect for fans ages 4 and up.

THE SIMPSONS 2.5-Inch Figures Wave 4 expands the lineup with Principal Skinner, Nelson Muntz, Martin Prince, Selma Bouvier, and Dancin' Homer. These figures also feature multiple points of articulation, and Bart, Itchy & Scratchy include an accessory. Available now for $4.99, these figures are great for fans ages 4 and up.

The Krusty Burger Diorama Set brings one of THE SIMPSONS' most iconic locations to life. This interactive diorama includes Fried Bag Accessory, Krusty Burger Pile, Krusty Burger Menu, Seat Bench, Table, and Cash Counter. The set also comes with a 2.5-inch Krusty figure. Available now for $19.99, this diorama is a must-have for collectors aged 4 and up.

THE SIMPSONS 5-Inch Deluxe Figures Wave 3 lineup features Baseball Homer, Lenny Leonard, Milhouse, and Marge Simpson. Each figure includes multiple points of articulation and comes with an accessory. Available now for $12.99, these figures are designed for fans ages 4 and up.

THE SIMPSONS 5-Inch Deluxe Figures Wave 4 includes Barney Gumble, Carl Carlson, Bumblebee Man, and Bart with Blue Shirt variant. Like the previous wave, these figures feature multiple points of articulation and come with an accessory. Available for $12.99, this wave is a great addition to any SIMPSONS collection.

The Funzo Feature Plush is now available for pre-sale on Amazon, with more SIMPSONS collectibles hitting stores throughout Spring and Fall 2025. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from JAKKS Pacific!

