Citadel Income Fund Announces Board Changes At Its Manager, Artemis Investment Management Limited
Artemis extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Swartzman for his dedicated service and valuable contributions throughout his tenure. His leadership and guidance have been instrumental in supporting Artemis's oversight and management of the Fund.
Concurrently, Artemis has appointed Dani Shields as a director of Artemis, effective March 31, 2025. Ms. Shields, currently serving as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Peerage Capital, an Artemis-affiliated company, brings extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, employment law, real estate portfolio management, and financial transactions.
Artemis is pleased to welcome Ms. Shields to its board of directors.
For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited's investor relations at (416) 934-7455, email ... , or visit .
