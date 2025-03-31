Global Digital Out Of Home Advertising Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digital Out Of Home Advertising Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Offering deep insights into the digital out of home advertising market , we notice a rapid growth in the segment. The market size has grown from $19.31 billion in 2024 to $21.70 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.4%. Factors contributing to this remarkable growth span across emerging smart city initiatives, enhancing the use of the Internet of Things, the escalating usage of digital signage with city transport, smart beacons triggering location-based ads, and the increase in multilingual content consumption.

What's Next for Digital Out-of-Home Advertising?

Looking ahead, the digital out-of-home advertising market size is forecasted for a major surge. It will grow to $34.25 billion in 2029, scaling at a robust CAGR of 12.1%. The growth trajectory can be ascribed to connected smart devices' proliferation, escalating demand for eco-friendly digital displays, a boom in digital transit and mobile solutions, facial recognition's inclusion for targeted ads, and digital billboards' rise in retail environments. Key trends for the upcoming years are pointing towards increasing integration of virtual reality, the advent of 5G-enabled advertising networks, advancements in geolocation-based targeting, blockchain application for ad tracking, and the integration of social media and user-generated content.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What's Driving Growth in the Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Market?

One of the significant factors propelling the market forward is a significant rise in demand for creative and interactive displays. These engaging displays, combining creativity with interactivity, captivate audiences and have seen an increase in usage due to enhanced user engagement, advanced technology applications, personalized experiences, competitive advantages, improved retail interactions, and real-time data collection capability for targeted marketing. Digital out-of-home advertising has been pivotal in fostering the demand for these displays, leveraging advanced technologies to deliver captivating personalised content in high-traffic areas, thereby enhancing audience engagement and brand visibility. For instance, according to Signage Info, the revenue of digital out-of-home advertising in the UK increased from $443.73 million in the first half of 2023 to $536.91 million in 2024.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Who are the Key Industry Players?

Top companies operating in the market include ProSiebenSat1 Media, VGI Global Media, JCDecaux, Clear Channel, Lamar Advertising Company, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, Outfront Media Inc., Daktronics Inc., oOh!media Limited, Bennett Coleman & Company Limited, APG|SGA, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Global Outdoor Media Limited, Pattison Outdoor Advertising, Talon Outdoor Ltd, Broadsign International LLC, QMS Media Limited, Exterion Media Group, ZETA Display, Vistar Media, Ocean Outsider, Blue Fin Media, EyeMedia LLC, Adomni, and Global Advertising Media Private Limited.

What are the Market's Emerging Trends?

Several market leaders are developing innovative offerings like dynamic outdoor advertising platforms, creating an omnichannel digital advertising experience for brands. These platforms enable real-time adaptability and updates of ad content based on contextual factors like weather, time, and audience demographics, ensuring relevance for consumers.

How Is The Market Segmented?

The market is segmented by several categories including format type, organization size, application, end users and by digital billboards, video advertising, ambient advertising and other sub formats. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa with North America taking lead in 2024 and Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2025



Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2025



Digital Payments Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: ...

Stay connected:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.