Go!Foton Redefines Optical Patch Panel Technology For Next-Generation Data Centers With Debut Of PEACOC-APPTM At OFC 2025

- Go!Foton CTO Dr. David Z. ChenSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Go!Foton , a world leader in optical networking solutions for carriers and data centers, will introduce PEACOC -APPTM (Any Port/Panel) at OFC 2025, marking the latest milestone in the continuing evolution of the company's flagship PEACOCpatch panel series.For more than a decade, PEACOC, the trailblazing connectivity platform widely acclaimed by industry professionals for its proprietary spreadable adapters -- Go!Foton's workflow-optimizing connectivity technology breakthrough and a welcome sight for network technicians, engineers, and architects everywhere-has continued to set the standard for superior fiber management and high-density networking. Building on this legacy of innovation, PEACOC-APPTM pushes the boundaries of scalability, efficiency, and mechanical precision even further, establishing a new benchmark for next-generation data centers.PEACOC-APP: Engineered for the Future of Optical NetworkingBuilding on the proven success of its PEACOCfamily, Go!Foton's latest and most advanced vision of the patch panel hits the ground running as a transceiver-based solution designed for next-generation data center networks. "As data centers push the limits of speed and density, the need for smarter, more adaptable optical infrastructure has never been greater," said Dr. David Z. Chen, Chief Technology Officer of Go!Foton.“With PEACOC-APPTM, we're launching a groundbreaking class of modular, high-speed connectivity solutions so robust and adaptable that they won't just meet the demands of tomorrow's data center networks but will be a driving force in their ongoing transformation."Key Innovations & Features for Next-Level Fiber Management. Limitless Scalability – Supports any port requirement, including 4, 8, 16, and 32-port configurations for 200G, 400G, 800G, and 1.6T transceiver-based interfaces, with backward compatibility for 12-port and 24-port setups.. Precision-Engineered Mechanics – Incorporates a hanging monorail sliding tray system for seamless operation and structural integrity, along with an independent tray locking/unlocking mechanism to ensure non-disruptive maintenance.. Front panel: Works with LC, SC, MPO, and other industry-standard adapters.. Back panel: Features MPO and MMC interfaces for structured fiber routing and superior cable organization.Live Demonstration at Trade Show 2025The PEACOC-APPTM will be showcased live at booth #1830 on the OFC exhibition floor. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how this next-generation patch panel is redefining flexibility, performance, and fiber management in modern data centers. Additional insights and demonstrations will be offered by Dr. Chen and his team.For more information, visit or stop by our OFC booth.

