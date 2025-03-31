Columbia Associates Proudly Announces The Opening Of A New Mental Health Clinic In Glen Burnie, MD

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Columbia Associates opens a new mental health clinic in Glen Burnie, MD, offering counseling, therapy, and medication management.

- Penny Timmons-Lemmerman, LCSW-C, Clinic DirectorGLEN BURNIE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Columbia Associates is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest mental health clinic in Glen Burnie, Maryland . Dedicated to delivering accessible, high-quality mental health care, this new facility will serve the Glen Burnie community and its neighboring areas. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of services , including individual counseling, group therapy, and medication management, ensuring personalized support for every patient's needs.The clinic is located at 7671 Quarterfield Road Suite 301 Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061.The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center's Community Health Needs Assessment & Implementation Plan for Fiscal Years 2023-2025 identified a growing concern among participants: the rise in behavioral health issues and the shortage of appropriate providers, particularly those who accept Medicare and Medicaid. Anne Arundel County faces a significant shortage of mental health therapists, leading to long waitlists and an increase in emergency room visits.Columbia Associates is committed to addressing these challenges. Columbia Associates is proud to offer most major insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare at many locations. The clinical team is composed of highly experienced providers who deliver evidence-based treatments tailored to individuals of all ages-children, adolescents, and adults. Columbia Associates is committed to serving the Glen Burnie community, delivering the compassionate care and support everyone deserves.Columbia Associates is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. Columbia Associates has been deeply rooted in the Washington DC Metro area for over 30 years supporting communities in Virginia and Maryland with a forward-thinking approach to mental health care. Their diverse care teams reflect the communities they serve and are committed to supporting clients through life's challenges. Columbia Associates is proud to be a leader in interventional psychiatry services in the region.To learn more about Columbia Associates and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, and medication management, Spravato treatment, visit . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (703) 977-2258.About Columbia Associates and Transformations Care NetworkColumbia Associates is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Columbia Associates team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit

