From The Block To The Boardroom: New Series At Booker's Restaurant And Bar Celebrates Second Chance Month

Former Inmates-Turned Entrepreneurs Darrell Alston of Bungee Oblečení & Muhammad Abdul-Hadi of Down North Pizza Guest Speakers at Booker's April 2nd and 30th

- Tracey SyphaxPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- April is National Second Chance Month, which recognizes the importance of helping individualsand communities across the country in supporting the safe and successful reentry of thousands ofmen and women released from prison each year. As part of a new dinner and lecture series,which shares the same title as Booker's Restaurant & Bar co-owner Tracey Syphax's book:“From the Block to the Boardroom,” Booker's in West Philadelphia will spotlight the journeysof two formerly incarcerated Philadelphians who are grabbing headlines for their inspirationaljourneys.The dinner series kicks off Wednesday, April 2 at 6 p.m. with Bungee Oblečení CEO DarrellAlston, who spent more than 11 years in prison on drug charges after a successful career in hip-hop. He used that time behind bars to sketch designs for shoes which would eventually lead tohis luxury sneaker and apparel brand, Bungee Oblečení. Shortly after launching his company in2019 Alston was featured on The Today Show, Inside Edition and his products were sold at FootLocker and luxury clothing retailer Neiman Marcus. Alston will sell merchandise and signautographs at the event. Tickets for the 4-course dinner are $75 per person (plus tax andgratuity). View the entire menu and book reservations at .On Wednesday, April 30, Booker's hosts James Beard Leadership Award winner MuhammadAbdul-Hadi, the founder of Down North Pizza, a mission-driven, award-winning pizza spot inStrawberry Mansion.“Our aim is to help erase employment barriers faced by formerlyincarcerated men and women by providing culinary career opportunities,” said Abdul-Hadi. Heexclusively hires formerly incarcerated people and serves up pizzas with a purpose by providingcrucial resources such as housing options and mental health support to help reduce recidivism.Muhammed recently published a cookbook entitled We the Pizza: Slangin Pies and Savin Lives,which offers recipes for the tender, crispy-edged, square-cut, sauce-on-top pies that are DownNorth's signature menu item, and provides historical information about incarceration in the U.S.along with empowering stories from Down North's formerly incarcerated staff. The dinner willinclude pizzas, of course, as well a collection of menu items from Booker's menu. The dinnercosts $75 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and can be booked at .Tracey Syphax, author/entrepreneur /president/ceo of Phax Group LLC, a multi-million dollarreal estate development company that purchased Booker's in 2023 with his wife Cheri, will leadthe discussions. It's an issue that is close to his heart as Syphax was formerly incarcerated in hisyouth, and now is a recognized voice in reentry advocacy and leads many educational seminarsand entrepreneurial workshops for reentering citizens.“I spend a ton of my time assisting incarcerated or formerly incarcerated people regularly, andmost of these folks have incredible potential that just hasn't been realized yet,” said Syphax.“Darrell and Muhammad both have amazing stories that included overcoming tremendousobstacles to get where they are, and I'm extremely excited to provide them with a platform to telltheir stories over a delicious dinner featuring some of our most popular dishes at Booker's. Theseevents will be emotional, inspirational, and heartfelt, and I cannot wait to share the pain, joy,love, and tears with our special guests.”Located at 5021 Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia, Booker's Restaurant & Bar servesupscale comfort food with a Southern flair. The restaurant is open daily for brunch from 10 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. To make reservations or learn more, please visit

