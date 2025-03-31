Mobility Pioneer Uri Levine Returns To Zoomcar As Chairman To Accelerate Growth In India

BENGALURU, India, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ("Zoomcar" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ZCAR ), the Nasdaq-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, announced today the appointment of Uri Levine, co-founder of Waze and Moovit, as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective today March 31, 2025. This strategic move signals Zoomcar's renewed focus on driving rapid expansion, leveraging Mr. Levine's unparalleled expertise in revolutionizing mobility. Mohan Ananda, current Chairman, will remain an active member of the Board and will assume the title of Chairman Emeritus upon this transition.

Mr. Levine, a globally recognized visionary in the mobility technology space, brings a proven track record of disruptive innovation and scaling successful ventures. His co-founding of Waze, the world's largest community-based traffic and navigation app, and Moovit, a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform, underscores his profound understanding of user-centric, data-driven strategies. This expertise is critical as Zoomcar accelerates its growth trajectory in the dynamic Indian market, a key focus for the Company.

"We are delighted to welcome Uri Levine back to Zoomcar as Chairman," said Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoomcar. "His strategic insights and proven ability to build and scale transformative mobility solutions will be instrumental in propelling our growth, especially within India. Uri's return reaffirms our commitment to leading the car-sharing revolution in emerging markets. I'm confident that with his contributions, the Company will benefit greatly as we continue our growth journey and ultimately deliver value to our shareholders."

Zoomcar has demonstrated significant momentum in India, driven by the increasing demand for accessible and flexible mobility solutions. Mr. Levine's appointment is expected to further strengthen the Company's strategic direction, optimize operations, and enhance its ability to capture the vast potential of the Indian market.

"I am excited to rejoin Zoomcar and contribute to its mission of democratizing mobility across emerging markets, with a strong focus on India," stated Mr. Levine. "Zoomcar's innovative business model and commitment to addressing the unique needs of these markets present a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive growth, enhance user experience, and solidify Zoomcar's position as the leading car-sharing platform."

Mr. Levine's role as Chairman will encompass strategic oversight, mentorship, and active participation in driving Zoomcar's growth initiatives. His experience in navigating the complexities of emerging markets, especially India, will be invaluable in ensuring the Company's sustained success.

About Uri Levine:

Uri Levine is no stranger to making waves. A serial entrepreneur and visionary, in 2007, Mr. Levine co-founded Waze, the world's leading traffic and navigation app, which was acquired by Google in June 2013 for $1.1 billion. Today, Waze boasts over 140 million monthly active users across 185 countries. He was also an early board member and investor in Moovit, known as the "Waze for public transportation." Moovit, used today by over 750 million people globally, was acquired by Intel for $1 billion in 2020.

About Zoomcar:

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements within the meaning under applicable law, can be identified by the use terms such as "may," "will," "aim," "empower," "estimate," "intend," "indicate," "continue," "promote," "believe," "boosting", "elevate," or "enhance," or the negatives thereof, as well as other variations or comparable terminology. We ask that you read statements that contain these terms carefully because we believe this information is important for our investors and customers. Any forward-looking statement in this press release refers solely to what is accurate as of the day it is issued or based on assumptions that Zoomcar believes to be reasonable. The actual results and outcomes may materially differ due to various factors or events beyond our control which we may not be foreseeable at all times. We cannot guarantee or assure any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to alter or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as required by law.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Logo -

SOURCE Zoomcar

