Regina Andrew Detroit Introduces Exclusive Early Access To Spring 2025 Collection

DETROIT, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regina Andrew is excited to offer exclusive early access to its Spring 2025 collection featuring over 127 lighting, furniture, and décor pieces. This initiative allows partners to preview and pre-order items ahead of High Point Market, all through the Regina Andrew online storefront.

Early access allows customers to explore the new collection and book virtual appointments with their sales representatives before or after Market. "Market is a tremendous opportunity to connect with customers, however we also realize not everyone can be physically present every six months" said Neil MacKenzie, Chief Marketing Officer. Whether shopping in-person or remotely, now customers can stay on top of trends, ensure they're making well-informed purchasing decisions, and expect a seamless purchasing experience.

The benefits of the Early Access include: no order minimums, online ordering for convenience, white glove and residential shipping options, project folders for organizing client selections, and early access to sale events and new product introductions. Customers can preview the new introductions as well as all High Point Market events and activations at reginaandrew/market .

Mackenzie added, "We wanted to leverage the infrastructure of our online storefront to meet the customer in advance. It's an added benefit of being a partner and provides insight on all our new goods and services before we are even at High Point. We believe that this is becoming more of an expectation from the customer versus a nice to have and we are excited to be able to bring it to them."

About Regina Andrew Detroit

Regina Andrew Detroit's lighting, furniture and décor spark self-expression and creativity through unforgettable design. For more than 20 years at their Detroit studio, company co-founders Carla Regina and James Andrew have fulfilled their promise to "Electrify the Room" through authentic designs that run a continuum from industrial noir to restrained elegance. For more information visit ReginaAndrew or connect via Facebook , Instagra , X or Pinterest .

SOURCE Regina Andrew Detroit

