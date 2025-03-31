Suncar Technology Wins Bid To Provide Smart Car Wash Services For Agricultural Bank Of China Sichuan Branch

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. ("SunCar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SDA ), an innovative leader in auto e-insurance and cloud-based B2B auto services in China, today announced it has been awarded a contract to provide car wash and smart car wash concierge services for personal clients of the Sichuan Branch of Agricultural Bank of China (ABC). This milestone strengthens SunCar's strategic partnership with ABC and demonstrates their continued collaboration to enhance customer service through innovative, technology-driven solutions.

Building on the success of their previous cooperation , with ABC's Heilongjiang branch, this new initiative will deliver premium car wash services to eligible individual credit card holders while introducing an innovative smart car wash pick-up and delivery service for key corporate clients. The program integrates financial and lifestyle services to create a seamless experience prioritizing convenience and customer satisfaction.

SunCar's proprietary technology platform will enable precise management and real-time monitoring of all services, ensuring consistent quality and operational efficiency throughout the program's implementation. This contract award further validates SunCar's innovation capabilities and strong execution track record in the auto services sector.

"We are honored to expand our strategic partnership with Agricultural Bank of China through this new initiative with their Sichuan Branch," said Ye Zaichang, Chairman and CEO of SunCar Technology. "By integrating our advanced smart car wash solutions with ABC's customer-centric banking services, we are creating a seamless service ecosystem that significantly enhances convenience for their clients. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to developing innovative solutions that bridge financial services and everyday needs, and we look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with ABC to deliver enhanced, personalized services that improve customer satisfaction and strengthen their competitive position in the market."

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto services and auto insurance in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the B2B auto services market and the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles. The Company's intelligent cloud platform empowers its enterprise clients to access and manage their customer database and offerings optimally, and drivers gain access to hundreds of services from tens of thousands of independent providers in a single application. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

SunCar:

Investor Relations: Ms. Hui Jiang

Email: [email protected]

Legal: Ms. Li Chen

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Investor Relations

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SunCar Technology Group Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED