The Joint Chiropractic Establishes Major Scholarship At Northwestern Health Sciences University

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are grateful for this generous investment in our chiropractic students and in future healthcare leaders," commented Dr. Deb Bushway, president and CEO of NWHSU. "This scholarship will help many students each year and because it's an endowment, will keep on growing and giving year-after-year."

The scholarship will enable NWHSU to recruit and retain qualified students for a degree in chiropractic medicine.

"As stewards of chiropractic, supporting and encouraging the success of future professionals is paramount to The Joint," said Sanjiv Razdan, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "The profession needs more passionate, committed practitioners, and we are pleased to grow our relationship with NWHSU to support their chiropractic students through this endowment scholarship."

NWHSU is committed to helping students succeed in school and their careers, and scholarships play a vital role in making this possible. Scholarships help relieve financial stress and demonstrate that there is a community of alumni, friends and companies, like The Joint, who believe our students will be leaders in the future of integrative, whole-person care.

When fully funded, The Joint Chiropractic Scholarship endowment will generate more than $6,000 per year for scholarships. The first award is expected to be made in the winter of 2026.

In an effort to increase student affordability, scholarships are one of the university's top fundraising priorities. In the last four years, the university has raised more than $1 million in scholarship gifts.

Northwestern Health Sciences University (NWHSU) based in Bloomington, MN, has been a national leader in person-centered healthcare education for over 80 years. NWHSU offers a diverse range of evidence-informed programs including chiropractic, acupuncture, massage therapy, undergraduate health sciences, and more. The University has more than 10,000 graduates throughout the U.S. and in 21 countries.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT ) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to Franchise Times' annual "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" list of 40 smartest growing brands. Entrepreneur named The Joint "No. 1 in Chiropractic Services," and is regularly ranked on the publication's "Franchise 500," the "Fastest-Growing Franchises," the "Best of the Best" lists, as well as its "Top Franchise for Veterans" and "Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners." SUCCESS named the company as one of the "Top 50 Franchises" in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit To learn about franchise opportunities, visit .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

You can follow The Joint on Twitter @thejointchiro

