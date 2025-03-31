Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Texas Opens For Business With DJT As Its First Listing


2025-03-31 09:01:11

  • It's the final trading day of the first quarter with President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs due Wednesday, April 2.
  • NYSE Texas opens for business as the first securities exchange to be incorporated in the Lone Star State. "This new offering will allow companies to capitalize on the pro-business dynamics in Texas," NYSE President Lynn Martin said.
  • Trump Media and Technology Group is set to become the first company to trade on NYSE Texas in a dual listing for the firm with ticker symbol DJT.

Click here to learn more about NYSE Texas

