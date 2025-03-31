Antelope Enterprise Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise”,“AEHL” or the“Company”), the majority interest owner of Kylin Cloud, a livestreaming e-commerce business in China, announced today certain changes to its Board of Directors. Effective March 24, 2025, its Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Ze Yang as a director of the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Yang will serve as the chair of the audit committee, and a member of the compensation and nominating committees.

Also, effective March 24, 2025, Mr. Dian Zhang, a director of the Company's Board, resigned from the Board and as chair of the audit committee. The resignation of Mr. Zhang was not a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the operations, policies, or practices of the Company.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Yang to our Board and are confident that she will make important contributions to the Company," said Mr. Ishak Han, Chairman of the Board of Antelope Enterprise. "We thank Mr. Zhang for his contributions to the Company and we wish him the best of success in all of his future endeavors."

Ms. Ze Yang is currently the Finance Director and Chief Operating Officer of Sichuan Yixiaobao Network Technology Co., Ltd, an investment company engaged in cross-border e-commerce businesses, where she manages a team of over 50 people, develops growth strategies and optimizes business operations. Ms. Yang has held this position since March 2021. From December 2016 to January 2021, Ms. Yang served as the Marketing Director of at Top Guagua Technology Group Co., Ltd, a platform that provides one-stop services for enterprises, covering areas such as business registration, financial and tax agency, intellectual property, legal services, qualification processing and entrepreneurial incubation. From March 2011 to November 2016, Ms. Yang worked as a manager at Chengdu Yidai Network Financial Information Service Co., Ltd, an online lending information intermediary service company. From March 2009 to February 2011, Ms. Yang worked as a store manager at Chengdu Orchid Grass Co., Ltd, a flower store. Ms. Yang has an associate degree in computerized auditing from Sichuan Tianyi College.

