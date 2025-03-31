ALERT: Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims For Long-Term Shareholders Of Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY); Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART); Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX); And Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether Officers and Directors of Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

Current Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) shareholders who have held Holley shares since on or prior to July 21, 2021, or via holdings of Empower Ltd., can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit , contact Josh Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085.

Why?: A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) f/k/a Empower Ltd. (NYSE: EMPW), through certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as a result of Holley's extensive focus on its direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) channel, Holley's critically important relationships with its resellers and distributors, whose business made up the vast majority of Holley's revenue, were suffering significant damage; (ii) Holley used discounting and other similar efforts to grow its DTC channel, which undermined the pricing discipline Holley historically had with its resellers and distributors, and further damaged Holley's relationship with its resellers and distributors; (iii) as a result of Holley's strained relationships with its resellers and distributors, those resellers and distributors were decreasing their purchases of Holley products, returning products already purchased at significant levels that were far above historical norms, and increasing their purchases of competitors' products; (iv) Holley's growing DTC channel could not offset the negative financial impact of Holley's increasingly strained relationships with its resellers and distributors and, as a result, Holley's critical relationship with resellers and distributors was deteriorating; (v) Holley had failed to successfully integrate and capture synergies from its numerous acquisitions, which left Holley with inefficient operations, excess costs, and inventory management problems; and (vi) Holley benefited from COVID-related stimulus money that temporarily boosted its sales and performance, and despite this unsustainable, temporary boost, defendants misled investors to believe the growth was sustainable and the result of persistent demand, and supportive of positive financial guidance.

What You Can Do Now: Current Holley shareholders who have held Holley shares since on or prior to July 21, 2021, or via holdings of Empower Ltd., can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit , contact Josh Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085. $HLLY #HolleyInc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether the Board of Directors of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

Current Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) shareholders who have held the stock since on or before March 11, 2019 , can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. Learn more or join at: , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085 .

WHY : An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Integra, via certain of his officers and directors, repeatedly touted that it was on track to grow SurgiMend's market by obtaining FDA approval for use in post-mastectomy reconstruction, yet on May 23, 2023, the Company was forced to announce a“recall” of all products manufactured at its Boston Facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023. Integra LifeSciences explained that it had determined that the Boston Facility deviated from good manufacturing practices in testing for bacterial endotoxin and allowed the release of products with unsafe levels of endotoxins. As a result of the recall and manufacturing shutdown, the Company revised its guidance for the second quarter of 2023, lowering its revenue expectations by and disclosed that it expected to take a $22 million impairment due to the inventory write-off.

WHAT TO DO NOW: Current Integra LifeSciences shareholders who have held Integra LifeSciences shares since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ... , or call us at 267-507-6085. $IART #IntegraLifeSciences

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a current Kyverna (NASDAQ: KYTX) shareholder who purchased Kyverna shares on or near its February 8, 2024 IPO and still hold shares today, you may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... or call us at 267-507-6085



Why? On February 8, 2024, Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX) conducted its IPO, offering 14.5 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price of $22 per share for anticipated proceeds of over $296 million. Kyverna granted the Underwriter Defendants a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.175 million shares of its common stock at the Offering Price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning the results of the Company's ongoing evaluation of KYV-101 in clinical trials. The Complaint further alleges that unbeknownst to investors, these representations were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they did not disclose adverse data regarding one of Kyverna's trials, which adverse data was known to the Company at the time of the IPO.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Kyverna (NASDAQ: KYTX) on or near its February 8, 2024 IPO and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ... or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $KYTX #Kyverna

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A federal securities fraud class action against Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), and certain of its officers, has survived a motion to dismiss the complaint. The complaint alleges that Virtu and certain of its officers failed to disclose to investors that it had improper safeguards in place with respect to its primary database containing sensitive trader information. Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of long-term Virtu shareholders

Virtu shareholders who have continuously held Virtu shares since prior to November 7, 2018 , can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Learn more or join by clicking , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ... , or call 267-507-6085.

WHY : A securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), via certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company's operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 17, 2025, a federal Court determined that key allegations were sufficiently pled to survive defendants' motion to dismiss.

According to the Court's Order, "essentially anyone at Virtu, including its proprietary traders" could directly access this material non-public information from at least January 2018 through April 2019, and to do so, Virtu traders only needed to use a "widely known and frequently shared username and password."

"The court concludes that plaintiff's 'inference of scienter,' [inference that defendants knew their statements or omissions were false or misleading or acted with reckless disregard for the truth ] supported by circumstantial evidence of defendants' reckless failure to inform its investors about the FS Database issue, is 'cogent and at least as compelling as' defendants' opposing inference that they identified the FS Database issue, rectified it, and self-reported it to the SEC, while continuously updating the market on the fact of and substance of the resultant SEC investigation."

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW: If you are a current Virtu shareholder who has held Virtu stock since on or before November 7, 2018, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you. You are encouraged visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ... or call 267-507-6085. $VIRT #VirtuFinancial

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: ...