Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Information On The Election Of The General Manager Of The AB Kauno Energija


2025-03-31 09:01:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By the decision of the Management Board of Kauno energija AB, Tomas Garasimavičius has been elected as the General Manager for a second term of five years. He took office on 30 March 2025.


Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 698 15118


MENAFN31032025004107003653ID1109374503

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search