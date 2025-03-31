403
Information On The Election Of The General Manager Of The AB Kauno Energija
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By the decision of the Management Board of Kauno energija AB, Tomas Garasimavičius has been elected as the General Manager for a second term of five years. He took office on 30 March 2025.
Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 698 15118
