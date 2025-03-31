Fiducia Integrates Compliant's Data Integrity Signals To Enhance Programmatic Media Quality

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership expands reporting platform's data exchange to measure data integrity

NEW YORK, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the rising demand for transparency and privacy in media buying, Fiducia , the pioneering programmatic log-level data management platform, has integrated Compliant 's data integrity signals into its data exchange. Compliant is the first company to offer independent verification of supply-side data standards worldwide.

The integration adds Compliant's data integrity signals to Fiducia's TrueCPM metric – which was first introduced in the 2023 ANA Programmatic Media Supply Chain Transparency Study, as a single investment productivity metric quantifying the effective price paid by marketers for impressions matching their quality requirements – allowing clients to evaluate and improve their programmatic supply chain's privacy standards and effectiveness.

"Integrating Compliant's data integrity signals into our platform empowers brands to make more informed decisions about their programmatic investments while ensuring they meet the highest standards of data privacy and integrity," said Tim Brown, CEO of Fiducia. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission. We launched Fiducia with the conviction to build a better industry through transparency and accountability."

Industry Shift Toward Data Integrity

Compliant's recent integrations with Scope3, Premion's Octillion DSP, and Peer39 mark a pivotal shift toward data integrity in advertising-replacing waste with efficiency, fraud with quality, and uncertainty with transparency. With data integrity scores covering 92% of global digital publishers, Compliant enables advertisers to prioritize quality publishers while filtering out risky inventory.

“This partnership is powering a fundamental reset in programmatic advertising as brands prioritize quality,” said Jamie Barnard, Co-Founder and CEO of Compliant .“For too long, the industry has accepted a broken system built on sketchy data practices. By integrating Compliant's data integrity signals into Fiducia's data exchange, we're giving brands the tools they need to deliver better outcomes - cutting through the noise and building campaigns on foundations of genuine data integrity.”

About Fiducia

Fiducia is a leading provider of log-level data (LLD) management solutions, empowering brands and agencies to gain comprehensive insights into their programmatic advertising supply chains. Our platform streamlines access, matching, and management of LLD, enabling marketers to analyze and optimize campaigns effectively. By leveraging TrueCPM and the TrueKPI measurement framework, we focus on key metrics like cost, quality, and compliance to drive more accountable and efficient programmatic advertising. In collaboration with the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), we developed TAG TrustNet, an industry utility for supply chain transparency and optimization. Our technology underpins significant initiatives, like the ANA Programmatic Media Supply Chain Transparency Study and the ANA Programmatic Transparency Benchmark, demonstrating our commitment to enhancing transparency and trust in digital advertising. Learn more at

About Compliant

Compliant is a leading provider of data integrity signals in digital advertising, offering tech solutions, data, and actionable insights to brands, agencies and publishers. The company assesses data integrity across owned and paid media, delivering benchmarks by market, category, and brand. By prioritizing quality media and real audiences, Compliant helps advertisers reduce waste, avoid risk, and improve campaign effectiveness. Data integrity is quickly becoming a media standard, and Compliant is leading the charge. Led by industry veterans Elliot Bell (formerly of Facebook), Magid Souhami (formerly of P&G), and Jamie Barnard (formerly of Unilever), the founding team offers expertise in media, technology, digital governance, and data compliance. Compliant is a strategic partner of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and works closely with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Learn more at .

