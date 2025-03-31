Retail Clinic And Urgent Care Center Utilization Each Decreased 12 Percent Nationally From 2022 To 2023, According To Eighth Annual FAIR Health Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire)FH Healthcare Indicators reveal trends in the places where patients receive healthcare. Focusing on alternative places of service and ERs, FH Healthcare Indicators evaluate changes over time in utilization, diagnoses, procedures, costs and geographic and demographic factors.

Among the other key findings:



ERs held the highest percentage of medical claim lines in 2023 among the places of service studied, with 4.3 percent of all medical claim lines nationally. The comparable percentages for the other places of service were 3.8 percent for telehealth, 1.9 percent for urgent care centers, 1.0 percent for ASCs and 0.2 percent for retail clinics. The remainder of the services were primarily rendered in traditional places of service, such as physician offices.

In 2023, as in previous years, more claim lines were submitted for females than males in most age groups in these alternative places of service and ERs.

In 2023, Georgia was one of the top five states for retail clinics and urgent care centers, as measured by the percentage of medical claim lines accounted for by those places of service, but it was not among the top five states for telehealth.

In 2023, COVID-19 remained on the list of most common diagnostic categories in retail clinics, urgent care centers and telehealth, but fell in the rankings. COVID-19 fell off the list of most common diagnostic categories in ERs (for individuals over the age of 22). Across offices, urgent care centers and retail clinics in 2023, the highest median allowed amount for CPT®2 99204 (new patient office or other outpatient visit, 45-59 minutes) was in offices, at $183, while the median allowed amount for urgent care centers was $179 and for retail clinics $138.

FH Medical Price Index

FH Medical Price Index reports shifts in costs and facilitates comparisons among medical prices in six categories of procedures from May 2012 to November 2024:



Professional evaluation and management (E&M; excluding E&Ms performed in a hospital setting);

Hospital E&M (excluding E&Ms performed in a professional setting, such as typical office visits);

Medicine (excluding E&Ms);

Surgery (procedures for which the physician would bill);

Pathology and laboratory (including both technical and professional components, e.g., both equipment and professional services); and Radiology (including both technical and professional components).

The report reflects professional fees and related costs; it does not include facility fees.

For the period November 2023 to November 2024:



Of the six procedure categories, pathology and laboratory had the greatest percent increase in charge amount index, six percent. The surgery charge amount index increased five percent, the professional E&M and medicine charge amount indices each increased four percent and the radiology charge amount index increased two percent.

Hospital E&M was the only category to remain flat in charge amount index.

Hospital E&M, medicine and surgery each had the greatest percent increase in allowed amount index, four percent. The professional E&M and pathology and laboratory allowed amount indices each increased three percent. Radiology had the smallest percent increase in allowed amount index, one percent.

For the new white paper, FH® Healthcare Indicators and FH® Medical Price Index 2025: An Annual View of Place of Service Trends and Medical Pricing, click here .

1 Utilization in this study is a relative, normalized measure, not an absolute one. See Methodology section of the white paper.

2 CPT © 2024 American Medical Association (AMA). All rights reserved.

