REMAINING ASSETS OF TEX POWELL RACING SOLD AT AUCTION

ROCKINGHAM, N.C., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, 2025, Iron Horse Auction Co., Inc. of Rockingham, NC is proud to offer the remaining assets of Tex Powell Racing. The auction is held online only from March 27th, starting at 8am, through April 3rd, with lots closing at 10am.

Items available include, project hot rods, parts, machinery and items from Tex Powell's personal garage. Tex was known for engineering and manufacturing some of the most widely used drivelines in stock car racing.

Tex was famously quoted in Don Miller's book, Millers' Time-A Lifetime of Speed: "I've said for a long time that the three most important tools in racing are a hammer, a screwdriver and flat black paint. What's the most universal tool? The Hammer. What's the most beautiful color? Flat black. What cannot be used as a hammer? Nothing."

Auctioneer Marc Baysek states, "It is rare that we are able to offer items with such deep roots in American racing history. Iron Horse is honored to have been chosen by Tex's family to handle his legacy."

For further information and to bid, go to: or call: 800-997-2248.

For interviews, contact:

Marc Baysek 910-206-1881 or

[email protected]

Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

174 Airport Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

910-997-2248



SOURCE Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

